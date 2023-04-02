Vaccines
Until the 1960s, when a measles vaccine became widely available and part of the routine for children before enrolling in public school, measles raged through classrooms and families. It spread with astonishing ease to 9 out of 10 people in the vicinity of an infected person.
For decades, though, Americans haven’t had to worry. In 2000, measles was declared eradicated here but today, outbreaks are occurring among pockets of unvaccinated people. It happened in Texas in 2013, at Disney World in 2014 and in central Ohio just last month, where an outbreak sent 36 children to the hospital.
While the overall vaccination rates for students remain relatively high in Texas, the number of parents seeking non-medical exemptions for religious and philosophical reasons has skyrocketed. In the 2003-2004 school year, 2,314 non-medical exemptions were recorded. In the past school year, it was 85,726.
It’s no time for any state to be weakening vaccination policies. So why are some Texas lawmakers trying to do exactly that?
At least 27 bills have been filed that would in some way limit the ability of governments or private employers to require vaccinations or masks, with many focusing on COVID. Some of the bills focus on how the state decides which vaccines to require for enrollment in public schools. Senate Bill 1024, introduced by Sen. Lois Kolkhorst (R-Brenham), would take authority away from the Texas Department of State Health Services to set the vaccine list and give that power to the Texas Legislature.
Yes, you heard that right. Take the authority away from the health department and give it to politicians whose decisions, shall we say, are often influenced by more than a duty to protect public health.
Ken Paxton
So, if the Texas GOP is truly concerned about “fidelity” to core principles among elected officials, then [Texas Attorney General Ken] Paxton strikes us as a natural point of emphasis.
Just what Republican principles is he advancing? Has he demonstrated fidelity to the Texas GOP?
They may not like the honest answers to these questions.
Here is an elected official whose tenure has been mired in scandal. One that sought to overturn a free and fair election and whose actions in office may cost taxpayers millions of dollars. He has shown little regard for other elected officials as evidenced by his remarks about his fellow Republicans at the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.
In what world is [Rep. Tony] Gonzales censured but Paxton celebrated? Apparently, in the narrow confines of the Texas GOP.
Marijuana arrests
It’s an interesting time in the country’s perpetual marijuana debate. Decriminalization and even outright legalization have been on the march. In 2022, President Joe Biden announced pardons for thousands of simple-possession cases and prodded federal regulators to reconsider the classification of marijuana, which is currently listed among the most dangerous and potent drugs.
Oklahoma is a fascinating case. The state allowed for broad medical use of marijuana in 2018. The law was crafted in such a way that few limits existed on prescriptions or the dispensary business. Soon, the state was awash in legal pot.
But when voters were asked this month if they wanted to formally legalize marijuana for recreational purposes, they resoundingly said no, the fourth state to do so in recent months. Perhaps they figured that it was easy enough to get, so why change the law? But many probably had concerns about its sudden widespread use.
Texas is further behind the curve. There will be no legalization for recreational use anytime soon. But there are new openings for more medical allowances. Fort Worth Rep. Stephanie Klick, a conservative Republican, is pushing to add conditions such as chronic pain to the list for which doctors can prescribe marijuana and to increase the strength of cannabis available to patients.
Some Texas cities, including Denton, have tried to defy state law on the matter. That’s not the right approach, as Parker noted. A readily available first step, stopping arrests and issuing summons, is available. Fort Worth should do it, but it needs a serious — and precise — discussion on the matter. And that doesn’t mean snapping on Twitter.