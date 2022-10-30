Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
We already knew the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center was struggling due to overcrowding. Incredibly, the situation has worsened because officials who could make changes refuse to see the severity of the issue at hand and want to pass the buck to someone else.
A recent meeting between Tarrant County commissioners and the judges who serve on Tarrant County’s Juvenile Board proved futile, yet revealing: The judges refused to do anything about the overcrowding. Worse, when Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, who presides at Commissioners Court, asked the Juvenile Board to come up with solutions to overcrowding and other issues, District Court Judge Robb Catalano, who heads the Juvenile Board, said that was the first time the board had heard about Whitley’s request.
In the end, the Juvenile Board played the adult version of musical chairs, pointing out that the coming election will bring several new members to the Commissioners Court. Board members washed their hands of the very problems they are there to resolve, content to use the excuse of a transition. They’ve seen the results of a county-ordered review and known about this problem since August.
The audit results were damning: More children are being detained and for longer periods, even as much as a year. There’s not enough staff to handle the strain. According to the report summary, the center exceeded capacity by 18 detainees. “Strained resources in both staff and space created an unsafe environment and placed the facility out of compliance with mandatory state standards,” wrote the auditor, juvenile justice veteran Carey Cockerell. More than 30 17-year-old detainees were sent to the Tarrant County Jail — and they were placed among the general population, which violates state law. Contributing to the overcrowding is the slow train of “justice,” if you can call it that. There are two associate juvenile judges, Cynthia Terry and Andy Porter, who held so few hearings last summer, insiders reportedly began referring to one of them as a “ghost” court. Whitley voted to strip them of funding in a September budget meeting.
The Juvenile Board has had time to come up with solutions to the overcrowding and has delayed, shifted power and passed the buck. If members are going to use the election to obfuscate further, the new Commissioners Court must make fixing the detention center a priority. Because apparently, no one else will.
Astros in World Series
Houston Chronicle
“Start spreading the news!” Astros’ radio play-by-play man Robert Ford cleverly roared into the mic, as the American League Championship Series finale concluded with a 6-5 score. “The Houston Astros break out the brooms in the Bronx and they’re headed back to the World Series for the fourth time in six years!”
There was a time not too long ago when the Yankees were baseball’s Evil Empire.
Now, it’s the Astros who are baseball’s Darth Vaders. But they’re our Darth Vaders.
We see what other fanbases only grudgingly admit after having been vanquished by the team’s relentlessly strong pitching and clutch if not quite overwhelming offense. We see a team of diverse, fun-loving players who play for each other and easy to root for.
Three years ago, right after the World Series in which Houston lost a heartbreaking Game 7 to Washington, The Athletic broke the story that the Astros used an advanced electronic sign-stealing system throughout the 2017 season. The vast majority of baseball-loving Houstonians are beyond tired of talking about it, and fans elsewhere, it seems, will never let it go, lobbing continued and unfounded cheating accusations.
So let’s look at the villainy straight on. It’s true that sign-stealing and cheating has been a part of baseball for more than a century, from the 1919 Black Sox throwing the World Series, to hulked-up home run hitters using illegal steroids 20-25 years ago. Indeed, the Yankees themselves, and the Boston Red Sox, were found to have used less advanced sign-stealing schemes around the same time frame as the Astros.
What the Astros did, nevertheless, tainted the game and dimmed the majestic feeling of the 2017 title.
Only a handful of players remain from that 2017 team — Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Yuli Gurriel, Justin Verlander and Lance McCullers — all of whom are still playing at a high level. The team has been to the ALCS six years in a row and won the AL West five times in six years. The Astros, to the larger baseball ecosystem, remain villains. As the “H-Town vs. Everybody” shirts suggest, though, they’re our villains.