Galveston historical marker
Kudos to the Texas Historical Commission for recognizing Albertine Hall Yeager’s accomplishments with a new historical marker in Galveston.
The marker will be erected at the former Yeager Children’s Home, founded by Charlie and Albertine Yeager in about 1917,
This important piece of Black history and Galveston history was chosen as part of the commission’s Undertold Marker program, which honors neglected Texas people and stories.
Yeager and her husband opened the orphanage and day care center initially for Black families during a time in the United States when Jim Crow laws were the norm in the South. At its beginning, it was one of only six private orphanages for Black children in Texas.
The orphanage also operated a day care center for mothers working in the war industries during World War I. In the 1940s, during World War II, the business was expanded to provide care to children regardless of race or religion — more than a decade before desegregation was required under the law.
“What Yeager accomplished boggles the mind,” said Marsha Wilson-Rappaport, director of community development at The Children’s Center, which traces its roots back to Yeager’s creation.
Wilson-Rappaport, along with Julie Baker, marker chairwoman for the Galveston County Historical Commission, helped to bring Yeager’s story to the forefront — and it’s one that should be told for years to come.
We at The Daily News know how important it is to ensure news and historical facts about all walks of life are chronicled and recorded for the public to see.
The collaboration between the historical commission and residents who worked to uncover Yeager’s story should be commended.
Her story is one of perseverance, courage and passion.
Yeager died in 1969 and a new shelter was named in her honor in 1975 at its current location, now run by The Children’s Center.
The story of Albertine Hall Yeager is a beacon of light for all of us. It’s a reflection of the ideal that no matter what life may throw at us during the good or bad times, if we look at putting others before ourselves, good is sure to follow.
That’s what this story is about. The good in people. The good in all of us.
And when Yeager’s marker makes its way to Galveston, we’ll be there to celebrate. We’re hoping you’ll be there, too.
Cybersecurity programs
You’ve read the headlines. A ransomware attack forces a major American gasoline pipeline to shut down. Hackers hit Dallas ISD data. The U.S. braces for Russian cyberattacks as the Ukraine conflict escalates.
You’ve gotten the emails. Your personal information was compromised in a data breach. You should change your password immediately.
Cyberattacks are a growing threat around the world. About three-quarters of nearly 600 C-suite executives recently surveyed by auditing giant Deloitte said their organizations had experienced between one and 10 cyberincidents or breaches in the last year.
Companies, governments and other organizations are trying to bulk up their defenses to protect their information infrastructure. According to government estimates, the employment of information security analysts is expected to grow 33% this decade — faster than the average for all occupations.
Yet there is a shortage of skilled workers to fill these jobs. Microsoft estimates that for every two cybersecurity jobs that are filled in the U.S. there is one open position.
Our colleges and universities in North Texas are doing something to address that problem. Collin College just earned a prestigious designation from the National Security Agency as a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense. It becomes the fifth institution of higher education in Dallas-Fort Worth to receive an NSA academic designation, following Southern Methodist University, the University of Dallas, the University of Texas at Dallas and the University of North Texas.
Collin College is also the first community college in the region to earn this accolade.
The label comes with a lot of perks for Collin College faculty and students. There are more than 40 instructors in the cybersecurity program, about 1,700 students enrolled full time for an associate’s degree in cybersecurity and more than 200 in the new bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity. About 500 other students have indicated an interest in cybersecurity but have not yet committed to a degree.
As an NSA Center of Academic Excellence, Collin College can tap into grants and scholarship money to grow the program’s resources and enrollment. Ervin Frenzel, director of the college’s cybersecurity program, said that institutions with the NSA recognition can also share instructors.
For example, if there is a cohort at the college interested in the internet of things — a network of everyday objects connected to the internet that collect and share data with one another ― then specialists from across the U.S. can assist in developing or teaching that curriculum. Or Collin College can lend its experts on wireless intrusion detection to another institution.
Cybersecurity specialists are not just concerned with machines. They study people and processes to identify and fix vulnerabilities that prevent bad actors from stealing your credit card or from paralyzing a hospital’s computer systems. We urgently need to grow that professional pipeline, and we’re glad to see North Texas rise to the challenge.