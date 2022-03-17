Attendance-based funding
When students miss school, schools lose funding.
It’s a system that disproportionately affects schools in low-income communities where students miss school more often. And even when students miss school, expenses — teacher salaries, utilities and other costs — must be paid.
The COVID-19 pandemic, which so far has led to more than 552,000 positive student cases and 138,000 positive staff cases in Texas, exacerbated and shined a light on the unfair, attendance-dependent school funding system.
State Rep. Gina Hinojosa, D-Austin, tweeted a Feb. 24 letter to Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath from 50 bipartisan House members, urging them to enact a hold-harmless provision for schools to receive funding through the duration of the state’s COVID-19 disaster declaration or authorize a significant expansion of low attendance waivers.
We support this effort, and more. The punishing way attendance drives school funding in Texas must be changed.
Hinojosa filed HB 1246 this past legislative session to change the way Texas schools are funded from a system based on the average daily attendance to one based on average enrollment. Unfortunately, the bill didn’t make it out of committee.
Before the pandemic, the statewide attendance rate was 95.7% for the state’s 5.4 million students, leaving 260,000 students unfunded, according to the Dallas Morning News.
San Antonio ISD projected at least 93% attendance for the school year, but in November, reported actual attendance was 85 to 88%, which could result in a $23.4 million drop in funding.
There are complex reasons why students don’t show up to school, but many can be blamed on not having their basic needs met outside of school. Districts shouldn’t be penalized for serving students living in poverty.
In a pandemic or not, Texas schools have enough to grapple with without having to worry about how they are going to pay the bills. Texas should fund schools based on enrollment — permanently.
Wildfires threat
A controlled burn that flared out of control in Bastrop County earlier this year served as a frightening reminder that Central Texas is at severe risk of catastrophic wildfires. Now, state officials are adapting their tactics for fighting fire with fire.
More stringent policies for controlled burns adopted by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department make good sense. Fire experts and insurance underwriters warn that the Austin region is increasingly vulnerable to the kinds of wildfires that ravaged communities in California, Oregon, Arizona and elsewhere last year. Texas is second only to California in the number of homes at risk from wildfires, with counties in Central Texas comprising the bulk of our state’s threatened inventory.
Part of what makes our beautiful Hill Country so attractive can also harm us when you add to the mix persistent drought and climate change — conditions that fuel the wildfire threat. Austin’s explosive growth is pushing homes into a space where new development and the wildlands meet.
All Central Texans should heed the dire warnings and take steps now to protect their property because climate change is driving longer, hotter and drier summers, making the threat worse. Texas suffered one of its driest periods ever between August and January, and experts contend it’s just a matter of when a major “megawildfire” will scorch Austin or its vicinity.
“We are one of the most at-risk areas in the nation for wildfires, unequivocally,” Justice Jones, the Austin Fire Department’s Wildfire Mitigation Officer, told our board last week. Thankfully, the city has one of the most proactive fire strategies in the country, he said.
On Jan. 18, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department was working proactively, and within existing guidelines, when it ignited a prescribed burn in Bastrop State Park to eradicate dense vegetation that could make a wildfire more difficult to manage. Unfortunately, the prescribed 150-acre burn morphed into a scary 812-acre wildfire — likely due to embers floating in the wind — before it was extinguished.
The blaze forced 250 Bastrop County residents to evacuate. No homes were damaged and no one was injured, but the fire was a grim reminder of more devastating conflagrations that destroyed hundreds of homes in Bastrop, Oak Hill and other Central Texas communities in recent years.
In the midst of a savage drought in 2011, Bastrop suffered the most catastrophic wildfire in Texas history when sparks from power a line lit a blaze that killed two people, injured a dozen, and consumed 34,000 acres and 1,700 homes. Monetary losses exceeded $200 million. In 2015, a wildfire destroyed 70 homes east of Bastrop, in Smithville. Fortunately, no one was injured.