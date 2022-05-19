Operation Lone Star
San Antonio Express-News
Operation Lone Star is a tragic and costly example of what happens when political considerations motivate public policy.
We strain to even call Operation Lone Star policy. Steeped in theatrics and mired in incompetence, the mission is a disaster. Instead of acknowledging this failure, Gov. Greg Abbott has doubled down, at tremendous cost to Texans.
Abbott recently transferred $495 million from various state agencies to fund the rising cost of deploying thousands of National Guard troops to the Texas-Mexico border. Additionally, the state quietly shifted $1 billion in COVID relief aid to keep Operation Lone Star running. The two-year cost for border security from the state has ballooned to about $4 billion, with no apparent end in sight.
This cost alone is enormous and should trouble taxpayers, who also should wonder just what has been accomplished.
We also see a resource shift away from other priorities. COVID relief aid could have been used to support small businesses and out-of-work Texans, and to distribute therapeutics and vaccines. Just imagine how billions of dollars might have supported public education, property tax relief or infrastructure.
Officials claim the most recent transfer will not impact the agencies tapped for the funds: the Health and Human Services Commission, Texas Department of Criminal Justice and Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. As Abbott and other state leaders wrote in a letter to the heads of these agencies, about half of the funds were budgeted last fiscal year and “would otherwise lapse and be unavailable.” The other half comes from this year’s budget and has “been fully funded with other sources.”
But the letter doesn’t provide details about these transfers — and, anyway, the logic fails. The money came from somewhere and could have been used elsewhere.
Abbott has created a quagmire.
Launched last spring, Operation Lone Star overwhelmed county criminal justice systems, with hundreds of immigrants released after sitting in jail for weeks without formal charges or appointed attorneys, both apparent violations of state law.
Texas officials have also thrown together a mishmash system of courts and jails to address the problem, a response that has cost millions of dollars.
Then came Abbott’s inspections of commercial trucks in April that backlogged the border and likely cost the state’s economy more than $4 billion. The inspections turned up… nothing.
The most tragic consequence of this abysmal policy is the death of National Guard soldier Bishop Evans, who lost his life last month trying to save two immigrants from drowning in the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass.
Evans’ death has raised big questions about how prepared guardsmen are to help migrants during river crossings and what type of equipment they have available to them in these dangerous situations.
There are other examples of the failures plaguing this operation since it started last year, but all point to the need for the governor and his supporters to end the chaos — and end it now.
Through all the chaos, officials have misled the public about the operation, including failing to provide evidence to support the claim that troops have cited hundreds of gang members, according to an investigation by ProPublica, the Texas Tribune and the Marshall Project.
Policies based solely on enforcement are ineffective because the issue does not begin at the border; it begins in the countries from which immigrants flee out of fear and desperation. They are escaping poverty, violence and oppression. Militarizing the border will not resolve those concerns, especially since many migrants are seeking asylum.
A more humane approach is required, one that addresses the humanitarian issues driving the exodus. This means comprehensive immigration reform that forms partnerships with our southern neighbors. The crisis demands a latter-day Marshall Plan, the U.S.-sponsored program that helped nations recovering from World War II.
The federal government’s failure to achieve this has created an opening for politicians like Abbott to exploit the border for potential political gain — at immense public cost. One might wonder, just how and when does Operation Lone Star end?
Lieutenant governor race
Houston Chronicle
Mike Collier can’t wait to talk to Republicans about property taxes.
First, though, he needs to win the runoff to represent Democrats in the general election for Texas lieutenant governor. In the March 1 primary, state Rep. Michelle Beckley of Carrollton, 52, finished 12 points behind Collier but still called on him to drop out of the race claiming he did not inspire the base. Collier, however, quickly consolidated support from Democratic leaders including U.S. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and 17 of Beckley’s colleagues in the Texas House, as well as from Planned Parenthood Texas Votes and Texas AFL-CIO.
If Collier defeats Beckley, he will be back in familiar territory trying to break Democrats’ 27-year losing streak in statewide Texas races. In 2014, Republican Glenn Hegar beat Collier for comptroller by 20.7 percentage points. Four years later, Collier lost to Dan Patrick in the lieutenant governor race by a margin of only 4.8 points. Normally we look askance at perennial candidates, but Collier, 61, seems to be getting stronger with each run. This time, he says he’ll close the gap in a rematch with his stronger fundraising and talented staff.
“There’s a level of anxiety that I didn’t see four years ago,” Collier told the editorial board on Friday. “Dan Patrick’s campaign strategy has been to fight culture wars that stir up anxiety, but that doesn’t work universally.”
A Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation poll released April 5 showed support for Patrick at 49% and Collier at 43%.
Collier admits to being a “mere mortal” who doesn’t attract the crowds that gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke does. As early voting in the runoff begins, he is heading to the Rio Grande Valley where he expects groups of 20 to 30 people at his meet-ups.
When Collier speaks, he conjures a vision of a less divided time, talking about his roots growing up in Williamson County and his campaign visits with folks in rural Texas. He says we are not as hyper-partisan as the news suggests. But underneath his we-can-all-get-along tone is an urgent focus on fairness. And that’s where property taxes come in.
Collier argues that by closing a tax loophole for large property owners, Texas can provide real tax relief to everyday Texans while providing increased funding for education.
“I’m not making any promises I can’t keep, but until we have an honest accounting we’ll never see our property taxes go down,” Collier said before delving into the 1997 passage of a tax law that he and other critics argue has allowed large companies to underpay on property taxes. He began his career as a certified public accountant and auditor at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, and it shows. The shifting of the tax burden on homeowners’ backs, he said, can be found in a footnote of Article 3 of Texas’ state budget.
Collier is betting that he can go head-to-head with Republicans on their own turf — tax cuts — saying they’ve lost credibility. Beckley, his primary opponent, argues that she can prime the Democratic base and notes she flipped her Denton County state House district in 2018. Beckley warns that Collier has never won an election, but we believe he’s got a better chance at wooing the moderate voters a Democrat will need to win statewide.
Collier is eager to engage more than the Democratic base, and has even voted for Republicans in the past. We believe that’s the right type of candidate Democrats should support. Whoever wins the race for lieutenant governor will be working with a Republican majority in the senate.
Before the primary, Collier told us that Republicans he talks with yearn for a state government that partners with them on honest solutions to real problems. We do, too. Collier offers a chance at bringing the Texas Legislature back from the fringes.