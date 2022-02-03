Strip club hours
Dallas Morning News
Efforts to stall a proposed ordinance that would require strips clubs and other sex-based businesses to close at 2 a.m. have ratcheted up since council members began debating the measure in December. Attorneys for strip clubs have threatened to sue. Council committees have argued about procedure. One council member pushed for a six-month study, even after a police task force analyzed and investigated crime at strip clubs for most of 2021.
The matter is now in front of the full council. It should tune out the noise and vote yes for closing these clubs earlier.
Council members should not lose sight of the reason this is on the agenda in the first place. Dallas police have linked much of the after-hours violent crime in the city to sexually oriented nightclubs, most of which are clustered in northwest Dallas. Shutting down adult cabarets between 2 and 6 a.m. will lower those instances.
The ordinance might also curtail opportunities for sex trafficking by prohibiting nightclubs from operating in pre-dawn hours. New Friends New Life, a Dallas nonprofit that advocates for sex trafficking survivors, told us that 55% of the approximately 300 girls and women it served last year had at some point been trafficked in strip clubs. That means that the girls or women had danced to make money for their pimps or that they had been forced to perform sexual acts in addition to dancing, said Bianca Davis, CEO of New Friends New Life.
The nonprofit supports council member Adam Bazaldua’s proposal to make nightclubs close at 2 a.m.
“We know that the elimination and reduction of violent crime is important to the city,” Davis told us. “What we want to do is help the city connect the dots to see that crimes like sex trafficking thrive in these environments.”
There are about 11 topless cabarets and seven full nude strip clubs with a city license, according to police data and other public information. An internet search shows that Dallas’ full nude clubs close between 4 and 6 a.m. during the week, while half of the topless cabarets close at 3 or 4 a.m. on weekends, an hour or two after bars close. Full nude cabarets can’t sell alcohol, so they allow customers to bring their own bottles.
A Dallas police analysis of crime data between 2019 and 2021 shows the relationship of sex-based businesses and violent crime. According to a police memo to council, 33% of violent crime between 2 and 6 a.m. during that time period happened at or near full nude cabarets, compared to 22% at or near topless clubs. Adult bookstores and areas near them accounted for 5% of the violent crime in that time window. Six percent of violent crime was linked to vacant or inactive sex-based establishments.
Council members are considering whether to carve adult bookstores and theaters out of the ordinance. Most of the ones in Dallas are open for 24 hours. We worry that an exemption could be exploited by strip clubs to circumvent the ordinance, and we urge the council to proceed carefully. Other Texas cities that restrict the hours of operation of sexually oriented businesses do not distinguish between cabarets and bookstores.
The Dallas City Council is looking at a smart, legally sound proposal to help curb after-hours violence in our city. What is it waiting for?
San Antonio redevelopment
San Antonio Express-News
One of the prevailing criticisms of state officials is how they are quick to push back against the federal government as overreach, only to then trample on local control.
Such hypocrisy hit home when the Texas Transportation Commission — led by San Antonio banker J. Bruce Bugg — voted 3-1 to crush a city plan to redevelop the Broadway corridor north of downtown.
Even worse, this plan had the overwhelming approval of San Antonio voters. To sink the overhaul is to undercut significant private investment in our city core. The Broadway corridor is rapidly developing, and many private investors have included the planned changes to Broadway in their calculations. That’s shameful, especially in Texas, which prides itself on being good for business.
Even worse is the disregard for voters. Redevelopment of Broadway was the signature piece of the 2017 city bond. Voters here agreed to dedicate $42 million to this project with a plan to turn what is technically a state highway into a “complete street.” This would mean fewer traffic lanes, protected bike paths and wider sidewalks. It’s the kind of street setting that helps urban areas grow and thrive while also prioritizing bicycle and pedestrian safety.
We were all in on this project, writing in December 2016: “The Broadway corridor, north of downtown, will be enhanced to better serve bicycle riders and pedestrians. It’s the right kind of streetscape for residents of that booming area. Anyone who has been to the Pearl can feel the infectious creative energy there.
“And we want more creative spirit in San Antonio — not less.”
Until this vote, the state had been supportive of the plan. As the Express-News reported, the Texas Department of Transportation has been with the city on this for years.
In 2014, TxDOT began the process of transferring the roadway to the city, although this was never completed, a haunting technicality.
In 2016, a TxDOT engineer signed a letter supporting the city’s plan and pledging $5 million.
In 2017, the city brought this project to voters, thanks to support from the state, and voters approved it.
But the state has since developed concerns about congestion. A 2015 directive from Gov. Greg Abbott said the state had to stop the redevelopment because the plan reduces traffic lanes.
“What we’re trying to do is stay consistent with our congestion relief initiative and not go backwards by reducing capacity,” he said.
A few points to consider: First, the reduction in traffic lanes is hardly a surprise. It’s been that way all along. The idea was to create space for pedestrians and bike riders. Second, as Assistant City Manager Jeff Coyle said, studies have shown congestion would decrease along the corridor and safety would increase.
For the state to support the project, make a sudden reversal, run over voters and undercut private development is untenable. The city has spent millions on design work for this project — for nothing.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg tweeted: “Deeply disappointed in the vote, but we hope the State is serious about ‘working together’ to finish the project.”
Funny, until this week we thought that’s what was happening.