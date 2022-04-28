Property tax relief
Austin American-Statesman
Texas homeowners worried about their tax bills as their property values skyrocket could get some relief if voters approve two state constitutional amendments on May 7.
For some homeowners, including many in Austin, however, modest savings will likely be negated or dwarfed by tax bills expected to climb due to soaring property values. Still, the measures would provide at least some relief without hurting state public education budgets, which is why we recommend voters approve Propositions 1 and 2.
Property taxes in Texas — the sixth-highest in the nation, according to the Tax Foundation — pay for schools, roads, police, fire protection and many other services. Texas has no state property tax or income tax.
While we support the propositions, neither would fix our state’s problematic approach to paying for public education, which relies heavily on taxes levied on residential home values, creating an unfair burden on homeowners. To truly alleviate the tax burden on homeowners, state lawmakers should study other potential sources of revenue, including closing corporate tax loopholes, raising taxes on alcoholic beverages and applying the sales tax to some services that are exempt, such as legal services, marketing research and architectural services.
A confusing jumble of 77 words on the ballot, Proposition 1 would reduce the amount of taxes elderly and disabled homeowners pay to support public education. It aims to fix an inequity created in 2019 when the legislature approved a property tax reduction that did not apply to homeowners who are disabled or over 65 because their rates were frozen. Proposition 1 would freeze their school taxes at the rate approved in 2019. Their property taxes would drop $110 next year on a home valued at $300,000, state Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, told our board.
State lawmakers have said they will cover the lost revenue — an estimated $744 million from 2024 to 2026 — that Proposition 1 would cost school districts. With a nearly $25 billion budget surplus on the horizon, the state can afford it.
Proposition 2 would boost the homestead exemption for school district property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000 for all homeowners. If approved, it would cost the state about $600 million a year to cover lost school district revenue. State lawmakers say it would reduce the typical Texan’s tax burden by $176 a year. Texas voters last increased the homestead exemption — from $15,000 to $25,000 — in 2015.
The allure of property tax relief is especially potent this year in Travis, Williamson, Hays and other Central Texas counties, where some homeowners have seen their valuations —the amount for which the county thinks a home would sell—increase by staggering amounts. The median Austin home value rose to $632,208, a nearly 54 percent leap from from last year’s value of $411,658. The median value has risen 78% since 2020.
Texans who rent their homes or apartments would not directly benefit from Propositions 1 and 2.
We recommend that Texas voters approve Propositions 1 and 2. Though savings for homeowners will be modest, some relief from dramatically rising property taxes is better than none.
Sid Miller
San Antonio Express-News
We’ve never viewed Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller as a serious and conscientious public servant. Elected in 2014, Miller’s first official act as commissioner was to grant amnesty to cupcakes in schools.
Miller is well known for posting false, insensitive and inflammatory statements and memes on social media. These are often sexist and racist, and sometimes get deleted. He’s called Hillary Clinton the C-word, honored Confederacy President Jefferson Davis during Black History Month, endorsed the atomic bombing of the Muslim world and accused an opponent of liking Nutella banana crepes.
His tenure is so painful, Texans just might need a miracle “Jesus shot,” but we digress.
Miller isn’t a politician to be taken seriously — but then came Gov. Greg Abbott.
Miller weighed in on Abbott’s recent disastrous stunt of forcing additional and unnecessary stops at the Texas border. The Abbott border jam short-circuited the supply chain, and wreaked havoc on farmers, truckers and grocery stores as produce spoiled while trucks idled. As the Texas Tribune reported, state troopers didn’t find any drugs or weapons, just oil leaks, underinflated tires and broken turn signals. Abbott has said he’ll shut down the border again, all to score political points against President Joe Biden’s border policies.
Amid this madness came a clear, calm and measured voice of reason: Sid Miller’s. What the…?
In a letter to Abbott, Miller wrote, “Your inspection protocol is not stopping illegal immigration. It is stopping food from getting to grocery store shelves and in many cases causing food to rot in trucks — many of which are owned by Texas and other American companies. It is simply political theater. The people of Texas deserve better!”
And so we must write words we never imagined: Sid Miller is right. Texans deserve better. Congratulations, governor, you have transformed Miller into a sane, reasonable voice speaking for most Texans.