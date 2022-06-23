Victoria Advocate
Fatherhood matters. Research proves it. Children thrive when they have a father who is also a caregiver.
How much does it matter? According to the University of Texas at Austin’s LBJ School of Public Affairs Child and Family Research Partnership, it matters a great deal. According to their research, “fatherhood is linked to better outcomes on nearly every measure of child well-being.”
The state of Texas recognizes the benefit of improving parenting by fathers as a way to strengthen families and reduce child abuse risk factors. The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Prevention and Early Intervention Division created a program in 2013 focused on helping dads become “more involved, responsible and committed to their children.” The program provides parent education, guidance and support systems for fathers.
Fatherhood looks different today — it’s more inclusive and expectations are higher. Dads are married and single. Some work outside the home. Some work at home. Some are stay-at-home caregivers.
So, what makes a great dad?
Affection and love should be at the top of every list. Knowing your dad loves and cares builds self-confidence and, in turn, teaches a child to love and care for others.
Patience and a willingness to listen.
The ability to provide a sense of security and safety.
Respect (for both children and partners). Children learn respect by experiencing it in their home first and foremost.
Leads by example.
Every dad is different. Every family is different. But maintaining a loving, supportive relationship throughout a child’s life is an integral part of fatherhood.
A dad who spends time with his kids gains more than he gives. And that time is precious and fleeting.
Extreme GOP platform
Dallas Morning News
As has now been widely reported from coast to coast, Texas Republicans wrapped up their convention by approving a right-of-right platform that calls for a vote to secede, among other things. It includes a resolution that President Joe Biden “was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States.” And it rejected the certified election results because of what it called widespread fraud in key metropolitan areas in five states.
This is all, of course, despite the fact that supporters of former President Donald Trump took their claims of a stolen election as high as the U.S. Supreme Court without success. Even as recently as Tuesday, election officials in key states testified before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot that they found zero evidence of widespread fraud.
We understand party conventions are political pep rallies meant to energize the base of voters. And we would have been disappointed but not surprised for a speaker or two to have reiterated these election fraud lies .
But we were sorry to see the state GOP go so far as to write these claims into the party platform. The resolution calls on all good Texas Republicans to rally voters in November “and overwhelm any possible fraud.”
Where does this leave middle-of-the road or even non-extreme Texas Republicans? To be a Republican in Texas these days does one have to believe that President Joe Biden is not President Joe Biden?
We don’t think so. And perhaps the popularity of U.S. Sen. John Cornyn among Republicans everywhere in Texas except at his party’s convention is evidence of that hope.
Cornyn was roundly booed by delegates throughout his convention speech last week because he is participating in bipartisan gun talks.
Cornyn won his re-election in 2020 with an astounding 76% of the vote in the primary, and as of April he had a 53% approval rating among Texas Republicans, according to a poll by the University of Texas at Austin.
Maybe the state GOP delegates were just riled up given they had not met in person since 2018. Maybe they were angry because their convention coincided with the Jan. 6 congressional hearings. Whatever the reason, we are sorry to see the party entrench itself in this issue for apparently no other purpose than to continue to pit Texan against Texan.