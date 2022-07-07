Abortion in Texas
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Now that Texas and the nation have had a week to absorb the reality of the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade, lawmakers, activists and legal analysts are trying to figure out how far states can — and will — go to eradicate abortion.
Barring an electoral shock in November, Texas is bound to be a leader, if not a pioneer, with schemes to target abortion medication and deter women from going out of state to terminate a pregnancy. And that doesn’t just mean the Legislature. Ordinary Texans and activist groups could try to police the matter under Texas’ pernicious “heartbeat” bill.
It hasn’t gotten enough attention, but the fact that Texas can now make providing an abortion a crime doesn’t overturn the novel law, enacted last year. Recall that it allows civil suits, brought by just about anyone, against people who perform or aid and abet abortions after about six weeks’ gestation.
It’s new enough that it hasn’t been tested much in court, particularly in light of the Supreme Court ruling and what will follow. But it seems primed as a tool against, say, helping a woman book or pay for a flight to a state that permits abortion, or setting up a website to help find mail-order abortion medication.
Is this the abortion enforcement Texans want: snooping into others’ lives, dragging someone to court for trying to help a friend in need? We think not. And it doesn’t do much to drive home the messages that anti-abortion activists have succeeded with: Life is sacred and those who face a crisis pregnancy need help and compassion, not punishment.
The heartbeat bill needs to go, either through courts deterring civil enforcement of what’s now a criminal act or because the Legislature comes to its senses. (We won’t hold our breath on that one.)
Prosecution of cases will be a huge battleground. Already, district attorneys — mostly in large, Democratic counties — are pledging not to prosecute new abortion laws or do so minimally. Lawmakers will no doubt look for ways around them, including allowing other counties to bring cases or giving the attorney general more authority. The state’s “trigger” law, which will outlaw abortion 30 days after the Supreme Court formally finalizes its ruling, empowers the AG to seek civil fines against those who perform abortions.
The AG’s office has enough on its plate. If lawmakers want it to contribute more to child welfare, how about beefing up collection of child support, which is one of the office’s largest functions?
Republican leaders have increasingly been willing to override local control on topics such as education and police funding, so it won’t be a surprise when they try to empower DAs to meddle in one another’s counties. But how can voters hold another county’s district attorney liable?
Roughly half of all abortions occur through pharmaceuticals, not in surgical suites. Some companies may be reluctant to ship to Texas if harsh penalties are threatened, but many will no doubt persist. Once again, the heartbeat law opens the door to snooping through and punishing private transactions. And lawmakers will no doubt look for schemes to overcome the availability of abortion-causing medication.
Republicans need to hold to their federalist roots, too. Other states will allow abortions, and trying to deter travel or seek extradition of out-of-state doctors betrays such principles.
Legislators would be better off focusing on how to help pregnant women, new mothers and their children. House Speaker Dade Phelan has said he wants to expand postpartum care under Medicaid to a year, among other steps. That’s a bare minimum toward helping poor families.
As with most of our political debates, the war over abortion won’t end despite one side’s huge victory. Legislators need to reckon with the post-Roe world and what Texas women and families need more than they focus on desperate mechanisms to eradicate abortion.
Dallas crime
The Dallas Morning News
If he had his druthers, Dallas Police Chief Eddie García would have at least 3,500 officers under his command. He has slightly under 3,100 officers, and the department hasn’t had 3,500 officers since 2014.
Nor have applicants been rushing to join the force. At a Dallas City Council briefing last month, police officials reported that nearly nine months into the current fiscal year, just 530 people applied to become sworn officers, down from 901 during the same period a year earlier. And during this same time span, the department hired 130 officers, down from 175 a year earlier.
The shortage could worsen quickly. García says 27% of the department is eligible to retire. He calls that a “staggering” percentage and says adding officers is “a number-one priority.” But with attrition outpacing hiring for most of the past decade, the current goal of hiring 250 officers a year — each of whom will require at least 18 months of training to evolve from an academy trainee to a fully-trained patrol officer — is likely to net an increase of only a few dozen officers.
Calls for police assistance are rising, as are response times to high- and low-priority calls. To free officers from some time-consuming duties, García wants crime victims to report low-priority complaints online, at a substation or by phone, estimating that 20% of calls for assistance — such as theft, burglary and crimes that aren’t in progress and situations in which no one is in danger — could be reported without an officer showing up at the scene. Only 5.9% of such calls are handled without an officer showing up.
This year, the Dallas Police Department has visited over 150 universities, made monthly recruiting trips to Fort Hood, has gone to Camp Pendleton and San Diego Naval Base and is planning hiring trips to Chicago or New York City and to Puerto Rico. But just about every police department is fishing in these same waters, or as the Richardson Police Department recently announced, offering hefty hiring bonuses to attract experienced police officers.
The city must do more to keep valuable police officers on the force past their retirement eligibility date and encourage retirees to rejoin the department as a sworn peace officer or to take office jobs to free another officer to patrol. Promotion, transfer and scheduling policies need to be reviewed and impediments to retention removed. Already, Dallas has reduced academy time for officers hired from other departments to 12 weeks from 36 weeks to ease recruitment.
García needs the help of city government and neighborhood crime watches to keep an effective team on the field. The chief’s crime-fighting strategies require having enough officers to patrol in high-crime areas and to build positive relationships with law-abiding citizens.
Remarkably, García has done more with less to tamp down some violent crime. However, long-term success requires a larger force to sustain progress toward making this city safer.