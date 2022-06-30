Cornyn’s win on gun reform
is step forward
In the wake of Uvalde, Sen. John Cornyn said his office received tens of thousands of calls and emails, all with one message: Do something.
Now, he has.
On the same day the Supreme Court handed down its decision vastly expanding the territory of gun rights across the country on Thursday, Cornyn managed a not-so-minor feat as the lead Republican behind the most significant bit of gun safety legislation in decades. It cleared the Senate Thursday and the House Friday, and President Biden signed it Saturday.
Given the enormity of the problem of gun violence in America, the new legislation is modest in its ambitions. But it’s still important, first because it may save many lives, and secondly because it is proof that the Congress, even in this bitterly divided moment, can still function. Gun reforms have been stalled in the divided Congress for years.
Achieving a filibuster-proof majority of Senators to advance this bill took leadership and — given how opposed many on the right in his own party are to any gun legislation — no small dose of courage.
To underscore just how extreme those views are within the GOP, we note merely that Cornyn was emphatically booed back home when he attended the Texas GOP convention earlier this month. He faced stiff blow back not just from the National Rifle Association, but from his junior colleague Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, too.
But Cornyn, who isn’t up for reelection until 2026, understood the risks and was moved to do so by the incredible tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where 19 children and two teachers were killed last month.
“I don’t believe in doing nothing in the face of what we saw in Uvalde,” Cornyn said in a statement, “and we’ve seen in far too many communities. Doing nothing is an abdication of our responsibility as representatives of the American people here in the United States Senate.”
The bill could have done more. When Uvalde resident Kimberly Mata-Rubio spoke to a House committee about her daughter Lexi who was killed, she asked for change. Specifically, she asked for a ban on assault rifles and high-capacity magazines, an end to the gun industry’s sweeping liability immunity and higher minimum age requirements for purchasing assault rifles.
None of that is in this bill.
That’s too bad, But we’ll celebrate this new law as the step in the right direction American needed so badly.
Prepare for hurricane season
We hear the same thing every year: Prepare early for hurricanes. Don’t wait until the last minute.
Why those oft-repeated warnings? Because they’re spot on.
If a powerful storm bears down on Texas and the power is out, you might not be able to buy gas, get cash from ATMs or get groceries. Want to evacuate? Roads might be dangerous or impassible. Booking a hotel room? Not likely. That’s why preparation is key to survival and safety.
Hurricane Harvey went from a Category 4 to 1 when it struck the Crossroads. It still caused massive flooding and damage. This is why the best advice is to act now.
And when it comes to preparing hurricanes or other tropical events, look for advice first from the experts.
“My one piece of advice would be to identify trusted sources of weather information now ... and regularly check them for weather updates throughout the season,” said Melissa Huffman, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi. “Examples of trusted sources include the National Weather Service, local television stations and newspapers ... and the Victoria Office of Emergency Management.”
Rick McBrayer is emergency management coordinator for Victoria County. He coordinates the office managed by County Judge Ben Zeller and Victoria Mayor Jeff Bauknight. McBrayer’s advice targets several important points.
“One of the first steps of hurricane preparation is making sure you are insured,” he recently said.
“Talk to your agent to make sure you’re covered for any type of damage you may experience. … Also, even if you’re not a homeowner, renter’s insurance can help to protect your belongings.”
To prepare for evacuation, “plan your destination and your direction of travel well in advance and be sure to get on the road early,” he said. “Remember that the supply chain may be affected even as you move away from a storm, so take supplies with you.”
McBrayer and Huffman offered other valuable tips:
— Store important documents in a waterproof container, that you can easily move to a safe place and make digital copies.
— If you shelter in place, make sure to have at least five to seven days worth of supplies, including nonperishable food; drinking water; medication; and anything you may need to care for pets, seniors or neighbors.
— If you put together a “go pack,” make sure it has a power bank or secondary power source to keep cellphones charged and copies of important prescriptions.
If you shelter in place after being told to evacuate by authorities and later need to be rescued, your decision could put others in danger. So, follow the guidance of local, state and federal emergency managers. This way, you and your fellow residents stay safe.
Ultimately, you are responsible for taking precautions for yourself and your family. Make sure to follow the checklists from the American Red Cross or the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
And start preparing now.