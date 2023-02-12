Asian landownership
“There is no discernment about what type of land is being purchased or who is doing the purchasing,” [Rep. Gene] Wu said earlier this month. “It targets individuals indiscriminately.”
Besides fanning anti-Asian sentiment, the bill also raises constitutional and economic concerns.
By barring individuals, particularly those from specific national backgrounds, the bill suggests that those communities in general are not to be trusted, a common refrain in a long history of exclusion and discrimination, including the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882.
These sorts of claims, linking national origin to American loyalty and belonging, are old fodder, used again and again in efforts to restrict or ban Asian immigration and land ownership. Amid a global pandemic that has seen a surge of anti-Chinese and anti-Asian sentiment, the flame needs no further kindling.
In response to protests in Houston and Austin, Kolkhorst emphasized that the bill will not restrict citizens nor legal permanent residents from purchasing land. She also said she would consider including people “in the pipeline to become citizens,” according to Chronicle reporting.
Supreme Court leak
The investigation [into a Supreme Court draft decision this past year reversing abortion rights] comprised 126 interviews with 97 court employees, determining 82 of them — not including the nine justices — had access to the draft. Their printer logs, search histories, court-issued laptops and cellphones were searched.
The court concluded none of these employees was responsible for the leak.
The initial report didn’t mention if justices or their spouses had been interviewed.
A day later, after criticism from the left and the right over this omission, Marshal Gail A. Curley said the justices and their spouses were interviewed but unlike their 87 subordinates, they didn’t have to sign sworn affidavits.
“During the course of the investigation, I spoke with each of the Justices, several on multiple occasions,” Curley said in a statement. “The Justices actively cooperated in this iterative process, asking questions, and answering mine. I followed up on all credible leads, none of which implicated the Justices or their spouses.”
In other words, 82 employees who could have lost their jobs for leaking the draft opinion have been exonerated. Who else is left to consider than the justices, who serve with the benefit of lifetime appointments, and their spouses? Why are they not put under oath?
Online harassment
State. Rep. Jared Patterson, who represents Frisco, has floated a bill to ban minors from social media. We understand his motivation. There is increasing concern about the effect social media has on the mental health of young people.
But parents, not the state, are better arbiters of what their children view.
We instead urge Patterson and other lawmakers to look at ways to make it easier to hold social media companies responsible in civil court for the material they disseminate. Why should Meta, Instagram’s parent company, profit from Kacie Smith’s harassment and fear? The answer is that she should have some recourse against the company that gave her harasser a platform.
Screenshot of a now-deleted Instagram account that expressed hatred toward a Frisco ISD…Screenshot of a now-deleted Instagram account that expressed hatred toward a Frisco ISD teacher, with references to violence.(Instagram)She doesn’t because federal law gives social media companies broad immunity from civil liability for what is posted on websites. And there is no serious impediment to the creation of an anonymous account that can be used to spew abuse and threats.
“That’s just the world we live in” has become a strange defense to this new reality. It wasn’t always the world we lived in. In fact, it’s a pretty new and frightening world.