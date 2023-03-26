Texas beach access
Unlike beaches in most coastal states, nobody can buy Texas beaches. Nobody can fence them off.
Thanks to the Texas Open Beaches Act, passed in 1959 and harkening back to a time when the hard-packed sand served as wagon roads, the rich and powerful can’t privatize them, can’t transform them into “Glass Onion” enclaves of privilege. The beaches are for everyone.
Although our open beaches law is an integral part of an old and honorable coastal heritage, the public’s right, like the beach itself, is regularly threatened by erosion of another sort. This session of the Legislature is no exception.
State Sen. Mayes Middleton, R-Galveston, insists that he’s not effacing the Texas Open Beaches Act when he proposes what would seem at first glance to be a tweak. Assurance aside, Texans have reason to be skeptical of his Senate Bill 434.
Three former commissioners of the Texas General Land Office, two Republicans and one Democrat, question what the first-term senator is up to. The unlikely trio has raised warning flags.
Under current law, the public has a right to use privately held beach property from the line where grasses, ground covers, dune flowers and other foliage begin to grow, down across the sand to the water’s edge. Since the vegetation line frequently shifts as a result of storms and the fickle whims of Mother Nature, public access is a so-called rolling easement; the GLO is in charge of determining the boundaries.
Property buyers know this: Since 1986, documents they sign at closing inform them of the public beach easement.
(We suspect they’re also aware before they buy of raucous Spring Break partiers, loud, too-fast drivers and other bothersome public-beach intrusions that life guards and law enforcement need to impede.)
Middleton is an independent oil and gas company owner and climate-change skeptic whose ties to the uber-conservative Texas Public Policy Foundation — he’s a former board member — is reason enough to be skeptical of his bill, basically a proposal to erode GLO authority.
If his bill passes, beachfront property owners, not the state agency, would get to decide who can use the beach between their residence and the water. Middleton himself lives in a development that owns some beachfront land.
Voter fraud prevention
About 30 states and the District of Columbia are members of (Electronic Registration Information Center). Since its inception in 2012, the nonprofit has cross-matched states’ voter records, motor vehicle data, death certificates and other information to help member states purge millions of ineligible voters from rolls. It has also identified millions more who were eligible to vote but not yet registered.
Up until last year, the group, the only one of its kind in the country, enjoyed bipartisan praise from secretaries of state nationwide. But that changed late last year when some far-right Republicans began floating concerns about the group’s funding and purpose.
Among the complaints of some member states, including Texas, is a requirement that they notify eligible but unregistered voters of their ability to register.
Critics want this provision to be optional after an initial contact. They also have privacy concerns.
ERIC executive director Shane Hamlin, a former election official in the state of Washington, has tried to allay the concerns, but to no avail.
So far this year, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Missouri and West Virginia have announced plans to withdraw from ERIC. And some big states, such as California and New York, aren’t members.
We hope ERIC doesn’t collapse and that member states can work out their concerns. Any voter fraud protection program must operate free from partisan politics.