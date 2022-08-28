Youth sports referees
Referees for Texas youth sports are throwing the penalty flag on abuse.
They’ve had it up to here with verbal tirades, sometimes laced with racist and sexist slurs, and even physical assault by parents, coaches and players.
Now the Texas Association of Sports Officials is saying enough is enough. We do, too.
Just in time for Friday night lights and other back to school sports, the association has adopted a new policy aimed at holding schools accountable for abuse by their fans, staff and athletes.
The organization could refuse to send officials to any school that receives three valid incident reports of abuse throughout the entire year and across all seven sports it officiates — football, basketball, soccer, softball, baseball, volleyball and water polo.
If a school doesn’t adequately address “their negative culture of abuse” after being warned, the association will red card it. No more officials for home games. You’re outta here!
The reason for the new policy: “to combat the drastically increasing rate of excessive verbal and physical abuse” officials receive for perceived bad calls, the association said recently in announcing its policy.
This newspaper and others across the country have reported some of these sad incidents. Here are just a few: In 2015, an assistant coach at San Antonio’s Jay High School pleaded guilty to assault for allegedly telling two of his football players to tackle a referee. In 2020, an Edinburg High School player was charged with assault after similarly tackling a referee. And in April, a freshman soccer player at Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt knocked an official to the ground as her coach ran onto the field to dispute a call, then refused to go back to the sideline.
Less serious but still intolerable, referees are routinely screamed at, personally insulted, threatened, even sometimes followed to their cars after games by angry parents or coaches.
No wonder there is a statewide shortage of officials these days. According to TASO, abuse is the main reason why they quit.
The University Interscholastic League has regulations and penalties against abuse of officials for schools and athletes. And of course there’s always the criminal justice system for recourse.
Still, TASO’s new policy sends an even stronger message to schools — if you don’t have a culture of respect for officials, we won’t assign them to your games.
So here’s our advice to any parent, coach, player and fan of middle and high school sporting events this year: Control yourself. If you don’t, you’re not just making a fool of yourself, there may not be any games for you to attend.
Child vaccinations
The back-to-school shopping list always includes classroom supplies, clothes and new shoes. This year, don’t forget to add vaccinations.
The debate over the COVID-19 vaccine may have bled off some support for the tried-and-true inoculations that have driven back once-common diseases. We’re already seeing the effect.
Measles and polio vaccination rates among Texas kids has dipped slightly. About 92.4% of Tarrant County kindergartners were vaccinated against measles at the start of last school year, according to a recent Star-Telegram news report.
In the Fort Worth school district itself, even fewer — about 85% — of kindergartners were vaccinated. Both are below the 95% threshold for herd immunity for measles, which means an outbreak could happen and spread the disease.
Some of the drop-off in childhood vaccination could be because in-person medical appointments all but halted when the pandemic began in 2020. Parents may be slow to get their children back to the doctor, especially if they’re generally well.
But according to the Texas Medical Association, physicians believe vaccination rates have “rebounded to near — but below — pre-pandemic levels” as pediatricians and other medical offices have been seeing patients normally for months now.
Which leaves us with increased skepticism in COVID-19 vaccines for young people spreading to other decades-old vaccines like those for measles and polio. Keller pediatrician Jason Terk calls measles and polio skepticism a “parallel contagion” to COVID.
The reasons that contribute to hesitancy for the COVID-19 vaccine for children — its development was relatively rushed, it’s new, there’s been a handful of adverse reactions among some youth, including myocarditis. And we’re loath to tell other parents how to raise children. But it’s is a community responsibility to keep awful diseases at bay.
Schools tend to require a list of immunizations but do allow exemptions, such as medical or conscience reasons. But otherwise, before you send your child to school with that brand new backpack, make sure they’ve gotten defenses against these ancient diseases, too.
Measles is a highly contagious, airborne disease that causes a severe fever and red, blotchy rash that can begin on the face and spread throughout the body. It is the leading cause of childhood mortality that is preventable through a vaccine and which has been nearly wiped out through consistent childhood vaccinations in the U.S.
In the 1960s, before a vaccine was available, measles affected 3,000 people per million. By the year 2000, it had fallen to 1 case per million in the U.S.
In 1991, a measles outbreak occurred at the Faith Tabernacle Congregation in Philadelphia, a church that discouraged members from vaccinating their children. Around 1,400 people were infected with measles, and nine children died.
Polio is awful, too. It is serious and life threatening. The virus that can affect the nervous system, causing muscle weakness, paralysis, or even death. There is no cure. However, it’s preventable through vaccination.
In New York, one positive case was reported August 7 in a young, unvaccinated woman who now has paralysis in her legs. State health officials believe there could be hundreds of infections not yet detected.
Measles and polio have been nearly eradicated in America since campaigns for childhood vaccinations took hold over generations. We have our grandparents to thank for that, and we certainly don’t want new outbreaks due to either laziness or ignorance.
There’s no reason not to vaccinate your child against these dreadful diseases — especially when vaccines have been available for decades and proved to work with only the rarest adverse effects.
