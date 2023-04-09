DEI and tenure
Houston Chronicle
Lawmakers are heeding the call from Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to “wipe out” anything resembling DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion), and while they’re at it, to meddle with other university policies: bills filed by Republican state Sens. Brandon Creighton and Bryan Hughes would ban tenure for all new public college and university faculty in Texas; ban DEI offices and the use of diversity statements; blacklist employees, including tenured faculty, who violate these laws from working at any university for a year; and enable boards of trustees to veto faculty job postings and courses in the core curriculum.
No one should be pressured into asserting an ideology they don’t believe to get a job at a state university. But there’s got to be a better way to protect against that scenario, and to encourage more intellectual diversity on campuses, without scrapping hard-won diversity programs altogether. And there’s got to be a better way to reform tenure or encourage better teaching in the state’s higher education institutions without banning tenure, a move that would surely disadvantage our prestigious universities in hiring the best and brightest in the nation, and the world.
There are better ways to ensure fairness and still protect diversity: lawmakers could dedicate funding for freedom of expression training, such as PEN America’s Campus for All workshops that “balance robust protections for free speech with efforts to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion.” They should actually call for a broadening of DEI policies to emphasize that diversity doesn’t have to be reduced to cultural or ethnic differences but also includes intellectual or ideological diversity. They should prohibit universities from denying admission or benefits to a student, or from hiring or promoting a faculty member, on the basis of the viewpoints expressed in a DEI pledge or statement.
DEI for conservatives? Why not?
Public universities should be granted an opportunity, free from political pressure, to re-examine their own policies and engage seriously with the salient critiques of admission and hiring practices.
Expanding Medicaid
San Antonio Express-News
Each Texas Legislative session that doesn’t expand Medicaid is a failure.
Each session that adjourns with Texas still the national poster child for the uninsured is an act of political malpractice and humanitarian neglect.
Any facsimiles or mentions of “Lone Star” boastfully invoked by Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and those Republican lawmakers either afraid or unwilling to challenge leadership on this issue, are tarnished by their indifference, and sometimes hostility, to the uninsured crisis in Texas.
Clearly, lawmakers would like to ignore that Texas has the highest number, 5.4 million, and the highest percentage, 18.4, of uninsured residents in the nation. They also don’t want to think about why Medicaid eligibility rules in Texas are so severe.
To qualify for Medicaid, an adult in a household of four would have to earn less than $4,000, which is less than 13 percent of the federal policy level. There are consistent reminders about the legislative lack of concern for these Texans.
Transgender care
Dallas Morning News
It’s worth noting that the most authoritative challenges to the gender-affirming paradigm have come from within the LGBTQ community and its allies, not from conservative politicians in Austin.
Journalist and professor Bob Ostertag, whose 2017 book Sex Science Self: A Social History of Estrogen, Testosterone, and Identity raises questions about the scientific assumptions underlying hormone therapy, is a longtime activist for LGBTQ rights in San Francisco. And a new documentary, Affirmation Generation, which raises these same questions, was made by the mother of a transgender child who initially supported her child’s transition.
To observers with open minds, all of these trends are reasons to suspect that hormone treatments, which have a long history of wonder-drug promises followed by disappointing crashes as detailed by Ostertag in these pages in October, should require more research before they’re widely promoted and prescribed.
But all of those concerns, valid as they are, do not justify the blanket ban on gender-affirming care proposed in the Texas Senate. Even if critics are right about the overuse of such treatments, that doesn’t mean that there are zero patients who genuinely need them.
We’re not aware of any valid scientific source denying the historic and ongoing existence of people who experience persistent, consistent gender dysphoria from a young age. Before the recent spike in the number of people identifying as transgender, there was a cohort of transgender people that held steady over generations.