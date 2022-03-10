GOP candidates
Each of the four candidates in this year’s Republican primary campaign for Texas attorney general promised to finish former President Donald Trump’s border wall — never mind that border security is the federal government’s responsibility.
Seeking reelection, the Republican Texas comptroller, whose job is to balance the state’s checkbook, pledged to “fight every day” to restrict abortion access and “expand the rights of gun owners.” He can’t; it’s not his job.
Surely our state’s agriculture commissioner would mention farmers or ranchers, or agriculture, in the issues section of his campaign website. Not a peep. Guns, abortion, taxes and “protecting houses of worship from politicians” were his top priorities.
Seriously?
It’s nothing new for politicians to play to the polls and make promises they can’t deliver, but this kind of grandstanding corrodes our democracy and our politics, undermining honest and legitimate debate on the issues. Disingenuous posturing up and down the Republican primary ballot deprived voters of the chance to learn how the candidates would actually do their jobs if elected. All candidates owe us that.
To be clear, Democratic politicians can be guilty of inane hyperbole and finger-in-the- wind politics, too. But based on our analysis of dozens of Texas primary campaigns, Republican candidates were, by far, more guilty of this than Democrats in the latest election cycle.
Texas 2036, a think tank dedicated to finding bipartisan solutions to the biggest challenges facing Texas, advocates more meaningful connections with voters on issues that matter most to them. A statewide poll the group released last month found Texans may not be as divided as we think.
The poll found that 79% of all Texans are extremely or very concerned about low reading scores among elementary school students. More than half (53%) are extremely or very concerned about increasingly extreme weather. Just 10% of Texans polled were “very confident” in the Texas electricity grid.
Margaret Spellings, who was education secretary in Republican President George W. Bush’s administration and is president and CEO of Texas 2036, told us Texans desperately want their leaders to focus on problems affecting their lives, such as a low student achievement or a lack of health care, instead of the newest staple of the Texas GOP agenda: the perceived threat of a transgender kid playing school sports.
“Wherever I go around the state people are starving for this,” Spellings told our board. “I say this with admiration and no judgment, but people who have gone to Austin and helped enact legislation around abortion or vaccines or masks or whatever else have built civic demand. If we want this kind of thinking, we’ve got to build civic demand.”
That’s where you come in. Voter turnout in Texas primaries is traditionally and dismally low, and while last week’s contests generated the highest voter participation in the past six mid-term primaries, still only 17% of registered Texans cast a ballot. Way too many Texans aren’t making their voices heard at the polls.
Austin-based Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in 2020, now runs NextGen America, a left-leaning advocacy group that registers young voters in battleground states. She says narrowly-targeted primary campaigns and low voter turnout yield elected officials who focus only on a small set of interests.
“It’s so important that we run campaigns on real ideas that matter to people’s lives, versus, you know, trying to sway a minority of voters on issues that just divide us and don’t actually address the common pain that most Texans feel,” Tzintzún Ramirez said.
Texans deserve elected officials who understand their needs and their pain.
That’s why we implore candidates from both parties on the general election ballot in November to reject easy slogans and do the hard work of crafting meaningful policy platforms that can help the most Texans. The future of our state depends on it.
COVID-19 boosters
COVID-19 cases are plummeting and Americans are letting their guard down. It’s common to see crowds with no masks in sight.
In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines this past Friday, loosening pandemic precautions, such as masking indoors, for some 70% of Americans. States led by both Republicans and Democrats are easing mask and vaccine requirements.
The seven-day average new cases in Bexar County has dropped dramatically over the past few weeks, with only 209 reported Tuesday — down from 866 two weeks ago.
But Bexar County residents shouldn’t be throwing out their masks quite so fast. There were still 283 patients in local hospitals with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, including 76 in intensive care units and 41 on ventilators.
We’d be hard pressed to find anyone who isn’t exhausted with the pandemic. We hear you. But we must consider the facts and heed advice from medical experts.
The CDC’s new guidelines recommend using county COVID-19 community levels to help determine which COVID-19 prevention measures to use for individuals and communities. Bexar County was marked “high” for its COVID-19 community level as of Friday, according to the CDC’s website. The city of San Antonio rates the risk level as “moderate.”
Hopefully, you aren’t one of the people San Antonio Metropolitan Metro Health District described as having omicron parties to intentionally get the virus. We all know better.
Have you gotten your COVID-19 vaccine and booster?
In a Feb. 22 tweet, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg acknowledged COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases are on a steady decline in San Antonio. But he added: “If you have been fortunate enough to avoid this surge, but have delayed keeping current on your vaccinations, now would be a great time to protect yourself. Vaccines work.”
Yet in Bexar County, less than 35% of eligible people are boosted, according to a city of San Antonio news release last week.
We know vaccines work. Scientific data shows that people who are up to date on vaccines have a much lower risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 compared with unvaccinated people.
Vaccines are one measure included in the mitigation efforts from the CDC that we all should all know by now:
Wear a mask indoors in public.
Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.
Get tested if you have symptoms.
Take additional precautions if you’re at high risk for severe illness.
Local residents are still getting infected and there are still deaths. San Antonio has suffered 5,913 COVID-19 fatalities in this pandemic as of Tuesday, according to Texas Health and Human Services data.
It’s not too late to get your COVID-19 booster — our most powerful tool against the deadly virus. The city of San Antonio continues to offer vaccine clinics, listing them on its website, and pharmacies offer them.
When describing the new set of guidelines as a framework for adapting precautions as virus levels change in counties, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, told reporters Friday that Americans should adjust as needed within our communities and prepare for future surges of the virus.
“We want to give people a break from things like masking when our levels are low, and then have the ability to reach for them again should things get worse in the future,” she said. “We need to be prepared and we need to be ready for whatever comes next.”
It’s not too late to adjust our approach to staying healthy during this pandemic.