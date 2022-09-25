Corporate subsidies
A section of the Texas tax code is set to expire this year. That doesn’t excite you?
Let us rephrase it. A section of the Texas tax code that is used by local governments as lucre to attract corporate relocations but that often ends up pitting city against city and school district against school district is set to expire.
Based on hearings last week, there will likely be calls to reinstate it in the next Legislature. That would be a mistake.
Chapter 313, passed into law as the Texas Economic Development Act, allows local taxing entities like independent school districts to offer tax incentives. Since it began in 2002, the program has grown so that now it accounts for almost $1 billion in tax breaks, with hundreds more companies rushing to apply before the program ends. According to a June 30 report from the Texas Comptroller’s office, there are 633 active Section 313 deals worth a potential $17 billion.
The idea here is sound: Give school districts a tool for growing their tax base. But it isn’t working. With no cap on them, tax abatements have become an arms race.
In 2015, Gov. Greg Abbott complained that each job created by this program cost taxpayers $341,000. Using Abbott’s calculation, the Houston Chronicle updated the numbers last year: now every job created by a 313 incentive costs $1.1 million, the paper reported.
What’s more, a 2018 study by the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research found that 313 incentives were the deciding factor in fewer than 25% of relocations, meaning three quarters of the time, the relocation would have happened anyway. Taxing districts are leaving money on the table and cities are fighting cities in a game that actually hurts their residents and students.
Proponents of resurrecting 313 say Texas should do everything it can to attract jobs and corporations. In testimony before the House Ways and Means Committee last week, one lobbyist prophesied that the effects of losing 313 would be “devastating.” But in many cases, the choice is not between attracting a company to Texas or failing to do so. The choice is between attracting a company to Taylor or Round Rock; Sherman or Plano.
That highlights another problem: 313 favors districts where it’s easiest to acquire land and build facilities. In an analysis by Dallas Area Interfaith, the losers under 313 are large, urban school districts like Dallas ISD.
In broad terms, 313 deals shift the statewide tax burden away from corporations and toward private property owners. That’s troubling in a state that already ranks among the worst for taxing homeowners. According to a 2020 analysis by the Tax Foundation, the amount of property taxes paid as a percentage of owner-occupied housing value is 1.66% in Texas — the sixth highest in the nation.
This newspaper has trumpeted the “Texas Miracle” on many occasions, often calling for our state to protect the pro-growth environment that has led to prosperity for many Texans. We meet with business leaders regularly who tell us that Texas has something special, and that we should work hard to keep it going.
But 313 deals aren’t what’s selling Texas. They are only one piece of our low-tax, low-regulation environment and our great workforce that are drawing businesses here.
We need to let 313 fade away, so cities stop taking money from homeowners’ pockets to lure companies that are coming here anyway.
Ukraine’s stunningly successful counteroffensive against Russian invaders in recent days is cause for hope, even exhilaration, not just for Ukrainians but also for freedom-loving peoples around the world. It would have been hard to imagine just a few short weeks ago that the lumbering Russian army would be faltering badly, and yet that seems to be what’s happening.
Seizing the initiative in the 7-month-long war, Ukrainian forces claim to have liberated more than 2,000 square miles of territory in the northeastern region of the country, including strategically important towns. Russian soldiers are pulling on pilfered civilian clothes and pedaling away on stolen bikes in a panicked dash for Russian-held territory, according to reports. They’re leaving behind military vehicles, weapons and supplies, not to mention several thousand dead comrades. Most military experts seem to agree that for now, at least, Vladimir Putin is losing his “war of choice.”
Yes, there’s reason for hope, and yet hope must be tempered by the sober reality of war. An old baseball superstition comes to mind: Never pack up the equipment until the very last out. Ukraine’s David vs. Goliath struggle with a ruthless foe is likely still in the middle innings.
Except for more than 100,000 Ukrainians who have found refuge in this country, Ukraine’s desperate struggle seems far away. And yet, miles do not measure cords of connection. Putin’s “cold war” tactic against the European Union, cutting off natural gas supplies as winter sets in, affects energy prices in our own country. Even Texas, the nation’s leading natural gas-producing state, has felt the effects of higher prices.
Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products influences food prices worldwide; it also results in serious shortages for impoverished nations, particularly in Africa. And, of course, our ongoing military support of the Ukrainian effort is costing us billions.
Meanwhile, Ukraine is teaching us a valuable lesson. As the besieged nation holds on, we are learning that the presumed strength of autocrats is deceptive. Putin, of course, is the model, but he has his imitators around the world. He has his admirers in this country, as well, where MAGA faithful see in former President Donald J. Trump a Putinesque autocrat this nation needs. Never mind that the former president has little patience with the difficult, deliberative obligations of a democracy; for his mobilized base, that’s the secret of his success.
Imagine if MAGA’s man — and Putin’s pal — were still in the White House. Lacking both the ability or the inclination to organize an alliance of western European nations, he would have wreaked unholy havoc on Ukraine’s existential struggle to survive. Imagine if there had been no intelligence sharing, no economic sanctions, no massive infusion of weapons, no declaration of united moral purpose. If Trump were still president, it’s likely that Ukraine already would have buckled, despite the heroic efforts of the Ukranian people and their unlikely leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyy (the man our former president basically tried to extort). If our 45th president had won a second term, Russia’s brutal dictator, an inspiration to autocrats from Belarus to Brazil, would be looking for new nations to conquer.
Fortunately, Donald Trump is not in the White House, and if the fates smile kindly on us, he never will be. President Biden’s stance on Ukraine, regardless of what you may think about his other policies, has been strong and steadfast, pledging resources and vowing from the get-go that the United States will defend “every inch of NATO territory with the full force of American power.”
Fortunately, Vladimir Putin is not the latter-day Peter the Great he presumes to be. If he gets what he deserves, he’ll be in the dock of the International Court of Justice one fine day.
He might not, of course, despite our fondest hopes. With his larger store of weapons and ammunition, he can still level Ukrainian towns and cities and inflict misery on civilians. Even if his soldiers refuse to fight in the north, they’re still fighting in the south of the besieged country. If he gets desperate, he could resort to using tactical nuclear weapons or allow the destruction of the nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia.
Anne Applebaum, writing in the Atlantic magazine under the provocative title, “It’s Time to Prepare for a Ukrainian Victory,” acknowledges that victory is now conceivable, if not inevitable. She points out potential land mines on the road back to stability for Ukraine. “A cease-fire imposed too early could be treated, by Moscow, as an opportunity to rearm,” she writes. “Any offer to negotiate could be understood, in Moscow, as a sign of weakness.”
A cease fire and a negotiated end to the fighting is the ultimate objective, but the Ukrainians are not there yet; they are still fighting for their survival. Where they are, for now, was best expressed by Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, as quoted by Applebaum. “We have learned not to be scared,” he told a Kyiv audience a few days ago. “Now we ask the rest of you not to be scared too.”
And where are we? Where is the world’s “beacon of democracy?” Ukraine’s test is immediate. We are approaching a November test and then, two years from now, an even more challenging one in the form of a contentious 2024 presidential election. Will the beacon’s flame flicker? Will it go out? The world watches.