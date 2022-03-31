Operation Lone Star
Austin American-Statesman
It’s been a year since Gov. Greg Abbott announced Operation Lone Star, his heavily hyped, multibillion-dollar mission to stop drugs and undocumented immigrants from crossing the Mexican border into Texas. Abbott insisted the mission was necessary because the Biden administration wasn’t doing its job on the border.
Is it working? Texas lawmakers and journalists are asking that and other serious questions. Abbott’s answers don’t inspire confidence.
A troubling Texas Tribune/Pro Publica investigation showed Abbott’s administration withholding or distorting facts about his border crackdown and unable to back up boasts about its success. The report found Operation Lone Star’s arrest numbers suspect, with the state taking credit for apprehensions made by local police before the program began. The Department of Public Safety had also counted arrests hundreds of miles from the border in areas not included in the operation’s mission.
Texas lawmakers throw staggering amounts of taxpayer money at border security. Texans should demand transparency and accurate data with which to determine if Abbott’s border initiative is working.
In June, the governor shifted Operation Lone Star’s focus from the Rio Grande Valley, where political support was spotty, to a vast expanse of rural private ranches around Val Verde County, an hour’s drive or more from the border. Now, it appears wealthy private ranchers are a chief beneficiary of the governor’s taxpayer-funded border policing expedition. National Guard members assigned to these patrols report having spent a lot of time standing around, rarely spotting illegal border crossings.
Against this backdrop, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Military Department have stonewalled two dozen public records requests from media outlets trying to take stock of Operation Lone Star’s accomplishments.
This isn’t how accountable government is supposed to work. This is how an opportunistic politician panders for votes while spending billions in tax dollars and misleading the public about the return on investment. The lack of transparency and political posturing should trouble all Texans, as Abbott’s border operations will cost taxpayers $3 billion through 2023.
At a rally just before the March 1 primary election, the governor’s reelection campaign used the border mission in a crass attempt to capitalize on the deadly fentanyl epidemic. The campaign passed out empty pill bottles with labels that tried to blame Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke with fentanyl deaths that occurred on Abbott’s watch.
“Beto Biden open border,” the labels read, noting that 1,334 Texans died from fentanyl overdoses in 2021. The pill bottles credited Operation Lone Star with seizing 887 pounds of fentanyl in Texas. But only 160 of those pounds were seized in regions assigned to the task force, the Tribune-ProPublica investigation revealed.
Inaccurate or misleading data used to advance Abbott’s political agenda has real-life consequences. National Guard members deployed to the border as part of Operation Lone Star have had their lives disrupted, reportedly forced to live and work in deplorable conditions, without a clear mission and adequate supplies, and with their paychecks habitually delayed. In late December, the Army Times reported that four National Guardsmen deployed in the operation shot and killed themselves during a two-month span in late 2021. The Texas Military Department denied allegations about poor working conditions.
When the number of National Guard members at the border ticked up to a whopping 10,000 in January, Abbott and leading Republican lawmakers shifted almost half a billion dollars from the DPS, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to cover it, the Tribune-ProPublica investigation found.
Border security and immigration are shaping up as a major issue in the 2022 race for governor between Abbott and O’Rourke. A University of Texas/Texas Politics poll last month showed these issues top Texans’ list of policy concerns. We share the concern, and a legitimate debate is warranted.
At a January Senate hearing on the operation, Sen. Bob Hall, a Rockwall Republican, tried to engage that debate.
“How do we know whether the amount of money was appropriate for what was needed?” Hall asked, according to the Tribune-ProPublica report. “And how do we know when we’ve accomplished what we set out to do, so that we can figure out what to do next, other than just appropriate more money and then wonder what to do next?”
Great questions — and ones the governor and his top law enforcement officials should answer immediately. Texas taxpayers and the men and women charged with carrying out this mission deserve no less.
Children with disabilities
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
If you have kids or relatives with kids, you know that all kids act out or misbehave — including children who have special needs or disabilities.
Unfortunately, often these same kids who struggle in school also have challenges that can affect their behavior. At their wits’ end, school administrators push children who actually need more niche instruction, therapy, and an extra dose of grace, toward disciplinary proceedings and even juvenile detention centers, where they get worse.
Since 2017, Fort Worth-area schools have referred a total of 3,443 students to the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center — these kids were either charged or arrested for a school-related incident. Yet Bennie Medlin, director of Juvenile Services in Tarrant County, believes approximately half of the children held at the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center have some form of mental health or developmental diagnosis — including, but not limited to, dyslexia, autism, and more.
Data backs Medlin up. This phenomenon known as the special education “school-to-prison pipeline” means that students with disabilities make up just 12% of high school students nationwide, but represent 75% of students restrained.
In 2018-19, the number of students who received special education services under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) was 7.1 million or 14% of all public school students. Students who qualify under IDEA are usually given an Individualized Education Program or Plan, known as an IEP.
The percentage of kids in juvenile corrections who have disabilities is at least three times greater than the percentage of kids in public schools with them. By the time they get to a juvenile detention center, only 37% will get the support they need via IDEA.
We need to do better for our kids who are struggling. All students must be safe in school and have the same opportunities to learn.
Parents who have children with disabilities must hold schools accountable and demand transparency. If school districts are slow to test children for an IEP and parents think their child needs one, they must pressure them to speed up. Teachers and parents need to work together to determine if their child is eligible for IDEA and then work towards an IEP. This is key.
According to Juvenile Justice Information Exchange, “If there are behavioral challenges, these could be signs that the school did not create and/or implement the IEP correctly. If a child with an IEP has a disciplinary removal from the class (suspension, expulsion or the contacting of law enforcement) and that behavior is a manifestation of the student’s disability, then the IEP needs to be revised to include behavior analysis and a subsequent behavior plan.”
Many children with disabilities escalate in “bad” behavior over small things that happen because their IEP was not followed to the letter. Parents and school administrators must stress the importance of following this.
To that end, if school administrators see there are not enough teachers and resources available in their schools to adequately address the needs of children with disabilities, the school board should cut funds in programs that are inefficient or unnecessary and reallocate funds to these programs. They should, bolster IEP teacher’s training and ensure they are aware of the importance of following the IEP and how to de-escalate small problems before they grow.
One of the reasons so many children with disabilities seem to be sent to juvenile detention centers is that they are charged over small grievances and their discipline is disproportionate to their crime. Trying to break a pencil in half is not a reason any student should go to a juvenile correction center. School boards must reevaluate their list of grievances and related punitive measures to ensure the crime and punishment correlate.
Schools also must change their accountability measures: Whether a student with a disability receives an education or a jail sentence appears to often come down to one teacher’s perception of incidents. The kind of assault that lands someone in a hospital is applied to a child who hit a teacher who was goading her on. One-size-fits-all labels and indictments meant for adults should not work for most children who are acting out due to a disability.
Finally, parents should not hesitate to seek funding in the form of grants or scholarships to either send their child to a school just for children with disabilities, or for additional after-school therapy that may help the child during the school day. In Texas, there may be charter schools that can utilize private grants and financial aid designated just for this use.
All children deserve the same opportunities in school to be safe and to learn. We must continue to help the children with special education needs before they are sent to correction centers, where their struggle will continue.