Dan Patrick
Dan Patrick has been a Texas politician nearly as long as he was a conservative talk radio host. But apparently the old shock-jock habits die hard.
The Republican lieutenant governor has gone on Fox News and said something offensive — again. We’re at a point where that shouldn’t even be news, except this time, what Patrick said Tuesday is not only foolish but also dangerous.
Patrick decried the “invasion” at the southern border, in particular the threat of fentanyl, the synthetic drug that is harming Americans at an alarming level. As the segment drew to a close, though, Patrick apparently had one more talking point he had to slip in.
“We’re being attacked just as we were on Pearl Harbor,” Patrick said. “This is an attack on the American public, it’s an attack on our young people, an attack on our border.”
The impact of illegal immigration is a real problem for Texas, especially our border counties. And drug trafficking over the border, especially in potentially lethal fentanyl, is a crisis demanding attention.
But no, an influx of poor, work-seeking immigrants is not exactly an imperial power marshaling air power to launch surprise attacks on American military installations and thrust us into a world war.
As it pertains to the border, “invasion” talk is an increasing menace. Some hard-right conservatives want Texas to declare that an invasion is underway and exercise the Constitution’s clause allowing states to make war under such circumstances.
Gov. Greg Abbott inched toward this drastic step Thursday, authorizing state troopers and National Guard members to take people who are in the country illegally to a port of entry. The order does not declare an “invasion” and does not authorize deportation.
The platform that Texas Republicans recently approved calls for an invasion declaration, and Patrick argued for it on Fox.
“That gives us the power to put hands on people and send them back,” he said.
Given recent events, it’s a grossly irresponsible thing to say. Mass shooters in El Paso and Buffalo were driven in part by the white-supremacist “replacement theory” — the idea that white Americans will purposely be relegated to minority status in part through Hispanic immigration.
As always when it comes to illegal immigration, there’s plenty of blame to go around. Democrats have for years employed sloppy rhetoric about young, diverse voting groups leading to a long-term left-leaning majority. Hispanic voters shifting to the right and changes among the white working class should prove any political theory that tidy is too simplistic.
And no, Patrick will not be to blame for the next white-supremacist shooter. Individuals bear responsibility for their actions.
As lieutenant governor, Patrick has a duty to try to cool dangerous impulses in politics, not fuel them. Unfortunately, the knob on his burner seems to go just one way.
Frustration over the border is justified. The Biden administration either doesn’t care about the constant flood of illegal immigration or has thrown up its hands about how to stop it. And as we’ve said, Texas border communities shouldn’t have to bear the brunt of decades of federal failure. The danger to those Texans, the damage done to the lands of local ranchers, is real.
Texas taxpayers shouldn’t have to lay out $4 billion, as Patrick noted, trying to do the federal government’s job.
But the answer is not to escalate, in word or deed, to terms of war. Texas should never be in the business of deportation, and talk of laying hands on those coming in an “invasion” dehumanizes and invites vigilantism.
It won’t fix the problem. It’ll just make everyone a little madder before they vote. But then, that’s always been Dan Patrick’s biggest skill.
Dog-mauling death
The dog-mauling death of 4-year-old Lea Freeman is tragic in so many ways.
Like many who have heard of the case in the last several days, we question why the child was left alone in a home with three dogs that neighbors regarded as dangerous. Responsibility for the welfare of children must and does lie primarily with parents.
However, we’re concerned about reports that the city of Dallas had been called numerous times by at least one person in the southeast Oak Cliff neighborhood complaining that the dogs, which were described as pit bull terriers, often escaped their house and were running loose and being aggressive. We’re additionally troubled by Dallas Animal Services’ refusal to answer questions from our newsroom colleagues this week about those complaints.
We urge Dallas Animal Services to be fully transparent with the public regarding this horrific event and how it handled any reports or complaints about the dogs in the days leading up to the attack. And, as this is the second time in as many months that we’ve heard criticism about potentially lax response from Animal Services, it may be time for a Dallas City Council briefing on the division’s overall operations.
Police responded to the house on Bluffman Drive early Saturday morning after a neighbor called 911. Lea’s mother had gotten home from buying beer and found the child severely injured from an apparent dog attack. Tiara Freeman left Lea and her 1-year-old sister with another woman who lived at the house, but who was outside talking to a neighbor at the time of the attack, according to reports.
Another person who frequently visits the street said she called the city’s 311 hotline several times to report that the dogs had gotten out of the house through a broken window and were terrorizing residents. She said she was told by Animal Services that they would not send out anyone because the dogs were not on her property. She also said her niece was bitten by one of the dogs when it was loose.
Unfortunately, we don’t know how many complaints were made to the city or what response was made because Dallas Animal Services has declined to talk about the case, other than to confirm that it removed three dogs from the house.
This is all reminiscent of complaints against the division in May by Lake Highlands residents who were concerned about aggressive coyotes. Dallas Animal Services drew criticism when it seemed to largely blame residents for feeding the wild animals.
We know that the city’s animal services department is woefully understaffed. Response times to calls are up, and a Dallas Animal Services officer told Dallas Morning News reporter Andrew Little that the division has only eight field officers, sometimes only three, available to cover the entire city.
We hope the division isn’t backsliding in the year its director Ed Jamison departed after spearheading significant improvements. More transparency in the sad case of Lea’s death would help assure us it is not.