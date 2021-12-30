Vaccination remains key
Waco Tribune-Herald
Omicron is here, and spreading quickly.
McLennan County public health officials reported last week that the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, was first detected here Dec. 10. In the two weeks since, the seven-day average of new cases has tripled. Active cases increased from 215 to 575. As a reference point, the most active cases McLennan County has seen at any given time is 2,151 — on Sept. 4 during the late summer delta surge.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said omicron spreads more quickly than previous variants, but current vaccines so far have proven to be effective in preventing severe symptoms, hospitalizations and deaths due to infection from the new variant. So far, hospitalizations have not risen in conjunction with the number of cases associated with omicron.
We’re in the beginning stages of this wave of infections in the United States. Public health officials are playing catch-up in studying the new variant’s severity and symptoms. CDC officials have stressed that so-called breakthrough infections — vaccinated people getting COVID-19 — are more prevalent with omicron, to the point of being routine.
When the delta variant arrived in McLennan County, hospitalizations rose almost as quickly as cases. Both the seven-day average of new daily cases as well as the number of people hospitalized because of COVID-19 tripled in the last 10 days of July. So far, hospitalizations associated with the omicron variant have not increased noticeably over the past two weeks. Let’s hope that continues to be the case locally.
COVID-19 vaccinations have slowed down dramatically in the past two months locally. We can do better.
In case you’re wondering, only 16% of the county’s population has tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. And with barely 50% having been vaccinated (even partially), that leaves 137,000 people in the county who are likely to get COVID-19 in the coming months with zero protection. We hope it is less severe, but the studies are incomplete. Why chance it? Get the shot. Do what you can to help break the chain of transmission — of this variant or the next.
The delta wave in August, September and October killed 227 McLennan County residents. It brought our local health care system to the “brink of collapse,” according to Waco Mayor Dillon Meek.
With the original version of the virus, hospitalizations and deaths were lagging indicators. People died after contracting COVID-19 weeks and sometimes months later. Each variant since the original — made possible by a reluctant population refusing to do the right thing and get vaccinated — is marked by different characteristics. Delta spread quicker than the original, and killed more ruthlessly. Omicron, at least so far, spreads quicker than previous variants, but hasn’t sickened as quickly. Then again, we’re only two weeks into this new wave.
What we do know for sure is that 737 of our friends, neighbors and family members have died since this pandemic began. Vaccinations are effective, free and easy to get. They will also keep that number from going any higher.
Not banning books right call
Victoria Advocate
The decision by the Victoria Public Library advisory board not to ban 21 books decried by a group of residents was the right one.
A public library should be a safe place for learning. Anyone in our community curious enough can pick up a book and read about different perspectives, places in the world, trades and life experiences.
Whether it is something you disagree with or not, access to knowledge should be as unabated as possible. We commend the advisory board for recognizing that.
In September, a group of 12 residents requested the library advisory board to review the books after a request to the library director to have the books removed or moved to a designated area in the library was denied. Most of the 21 books belong in the children’s or young adult’s sections of the library and touch on topics of same-sex relationships, sexuality and race.
The library advisory board handled this process fairly from the start.
On Nov. 17, the issue was brought before the advisory board, which was correct in not taking action on the requests. It is clear they did this to give the proposals by concerned residents ample consideration.
On Dec. 15, the board voted to keep the books on the shelves.
We encourage residents with concerns about books to continue submitting formal complaints. While the concerned residents did not get the outcome they wanted this time, it is clear the advisory board took this matter seriously.
For those still concerned about the books remaining on the shelves, know that you can supervise what your young children check out of the library. Parents concerned about their children reading these materials should better oversee their children reading habits.
As described by the library services director Dayna Williams-Capone in a Texas Tribune article, the library should retain these books because they are written for often-marginalized communities in our city.
She told the Texas Tribune, “I think that the danger is when we lose that big-picture view of who all is a part of our community, and that the needs of some members of our community might be very different than what we think our own personal needs are or our own family needs.”
Wendy Woodland, the Texas Library Association’s director of advocacy and communication, echoed this in her statement to the Tribune.
“No book is right for everyone, but one book can make a big difference in one person’s life,” she said. “That’s what libraries are about — providing those windows and doors and mirrors to the community.”
We agree. These books might not be for everyone, but they may be very important to those who need them.
Banning books is the slipperiest of slopes. One could easily imagine how this practice, unfettered, could snowball into widespread censorship of certain perspectives.
We herald our library advisory board for recognizing this and doing the right thing.