GOP and Latino voters
The Texas GOP expected big wins with Latino voters in the midterm elections. Instead, they lost two out of three key congressional races in South Texas, where they invested heavily. So what happened?
The simple answer is that engaging voters is not an on/off switch. It takes time and hard work, and one election cycle is simply not enough. Making generic assumptions about the Latino vote in Texas didn’t help either.
Republicans got the messaging wrong, said Jason Villalba from the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation. They thought that Trump populism would appeal to these voters and paid a price for it.
But it is worth highlighting that the Republican Party made its first serious outreach to Hispanic voters in Texas since the election of George W. Bush in the 2000s. Bush ran on a unifying message, in sharp contrast with Gov. Greg Abbott, whom many Latinos still find deeply divisive.
Abbott got 40% of the Latino vote, down from 42% four years ago, according to a CNN poll, despite betting big on this electorate.
Nationwide, Latino voters remained solidly Democratic, with 64% reporting that they voted for a Democratic House candidate, compared with 33% who voted for a Republican, according to the 2022 Midterm Election Voter Poll.
The GOP got their hopes up when Mayra Flores — a Donald Trump supporter — won a special election in June. But the devil is in the details: Flores was always an outlier, and Democrats waited to campaign seriously only for the November election where Rep. Vicente Gonzalez prevailed in the newly redesigned 34th District.
Then, longtime Democratic incumbent Henry Cuellar easily defeated newcomer Cassy Garcia in the 28th District. Cuellar, a centrist politician, told The Texas Tribune that he ran his campaign on two issues that align with Republicans: protecting the oil and gas industry and boosting law enforcement and border security.
Meanwhile, Republican Monica De La Cruz won the 15th Congressional District, beating Michelle Vallejo, a progressive Democrat, in a district redrawn to favor the GOP.
There is a different story playing out here. South Texas voters rejected extremism in favor of more moderate candidates. Cuellar and de la Cruz may play for different teams, but they are closer ideologically than their opponents would have been had they been elected.
This is the biggest lesson for both parties. Hispanic voters are not single-issue voters, and while most reject Trumpism, they are also wary of progressive identity ideology.
It is true that kitchen table issues play a major role, but so do social issues like gun control and immigration.
In the end, the GOP overestimated the rightward shift from the Hispanic electorate in South Texas. “The data never showed that,” Villalba said. “Data showed an opening for Republicans with kitchen table issues. It did not mean Hispanics were becoming Republicans, it meant they were interested in the messaging.”
However, the rightward shift, while narrow, is real, and both parties should pay closer attention to their messaging and their candidates.
South Texas voters showed they are pragmatic, and, therefore, an appeal to the center is the route to victory.
Banned school books
Schools should be bastions of education but are increasingly playgrounds for politics. In the Fort Worth area, Southlake has gotten much of the attention, but Keller may be the bigger focal point now.
On Monday night, the Keller ISD board took the next step in cracking down on controversial books, voting to prohibit library books or instructional materials that discuss gender fluidity.
Trustees have gone too far, way past policing obscenity and sexual content and more into denying gender fluidity and shutting down the entire discussion, even arguments from the conservative perspective. Not only is that bad for students who may be struggling with these issues, its legality is dubious.
The district is surely headed for a federal lawsuit. The ban is broad and vague. Instead of targeting something that’s specifically egregious — like books aimed at young people containing explicit sexual content — it just wipes out any book that discusses gender fluidity at all, even if it’s introductory in nature.
While it’s true that few children and young people will seek out books on this theme, the handful that will may need the information and support found in the pages of a book describing gender fluidity.
And it’s too heavy-handed. Trustees could have restricted certain material by age. They could have allowed for a parental consent requirement. This smacks of an authoritarian response to a topic that makes many uncomfortable.
There’s also a larger issue at play here, which is that banning specific books, or an entire theme of books seems like everyone, school boards and parents alike, may be missing the forest for the trees.
Texas kids are struggling in school compared to other states. Books aside, shouldn’t the main focus of school boards be whether kids are nailing the basics? Social topics will inevitably be addressed in school, but how much does it matter if kids graduate from Keller ISD, or anywhere else in Texas, without proficiency in basic subjects? This debate has been ongoing for at least a year. In August, Keller ISD’s struggles with book bans made national headlines because parents had questioned “Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation” and the Bible. Under Keller ISD’s protocol at the time, challenged books were immediately removed from school libraries until a further review could take place. At the time, we said that it was obvious some parents were hijacking the struggle to make a political statement and that Keller ISD should relax a bit. It didn’t. A recently elected conservative majority seems determined to dig in. “Book banning” is a heated topic. The recent flare-up around topics of race, sex and gender started with sexually explicit books such as “Gender Queer,” prompting school boards and concerned parents to consider: Should controversial books be removed from schools at the behest of vocal parents, or is it the school’s job to make available to students an array of books that address social topics? The problem here is the broad framing of the new policy. Disallowed is material that “espouses the view that it is possible for a person to be any gender or none based solely on that person’s feelings or preferences” or “supports hormone therapy or other medial treatments or procedures” for transgender individuals. Suddenly, instead of targeting sexually explicit material, the school board is trying to simply deny the very existence of these issues. Do trustees think there are no students dealing with gender identity in Keller, or that barring discussion of it will somehow make it go away? The move seems to be a direct violation of laws prohibiting LGBT discrimination, and it’ll cost the district when the policy goes to court. A blanket ban seems like a dramatic overreach and a slippery slope for other subjects down the road. And it’s a continued distraction from what the real focus of what education should be.