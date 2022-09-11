Dan Patrick
Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley made headlines this past week when he admitted that he won’t be siding with fellow Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick but will instead vote for his Democratic challenger, Mike Collier.
The reaction from Texas GOP leaders was predictably hostile. Patrick’s staff said that Whitley wasn’t holding true to “Texas principles.” Meanwhile, the Tarrant County GOP is distancing itself from Whitley, with the party chairman saying Whitley had not been in line with the Republican Party “for some time.”
The county judge’s snub of Patrick was a warning, one that Texas Republicans cannot afford to ignore. The longtime Republican county judge’s disillusionment with his own party is yet another sign that the GOP can’t keep relying on the most zealous members of its base to hold on to power.
It’s jarring to hear Whitley’s critics dismiss him as not Republican enough. Whitley, who has been in public office since 1997, has been reliably conservative during his 25-year political career.
Other veteran Republican politicians are also sounding the alarm about the extremist strain in their party. Outgoing state Sen. Kel Seliger, a Republican from Amarillo, said that he, too, wouldn’t vote for Patrick. And Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, a career Republican, said earlier this year that she couldn’t run in a Republican primary and feel good about herself.
It should trouble the Texas GOP that it is repelling its loyal standard-bearers.
Whitley recently wrote in our pages about his concern that our politics today no longer represents average Texans. He argued that political parties needed to get out of the way so that the state could focus on real issues, and he reinforced these points in the podcast Y’all-itics earlier this week.
Tried and true conservatives who have given themselves to public service should not be ostracized by the GOP for standing up for bipartisanship.
We need more political leaders, both Democrats and Republicans, to commit to governing for societal good and not party power. Extremism will never move us forward.
Marijuana in Texas
A leading medical marijuana retailer just opened its fourth location in Dallas-Fort Worth, evidence of the growth this business is having in the region.
But even as support grows for legal cannabis, Texas officials have been wary of fully embracing legalization for non-medical uses, and they are right to feel that way.
Yes, Texas is taking baby steps compared to other states, but that is the right approach because it gives time for scientific and social research to establish clearer conclusions about the impact of expanded legalization for medical or recreational use.
Public sentiment may be ahead of political will. A Dallas Morning News/UT Tyler August poll revealed that 72% of Texans support marijuana use for medical purposes, and 55% are behind recreational use.
At least one statewide official, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, has voiced support for expanding medical use. “It’s about freedom. It’s about less government oversight, it’s about less regulation. It’s everything that being a conservative stands for,” he recently wrote.
Currently, medical cannabis can be prescribed in Texas to treat certain conditions, including epilepsy, cancer, PTSD and neurodegenerative disorders.
Marijuana advocates want to add chronic pain as a qualifying condition for the Compassionate Use Program (CUP).
Advocates, including Texas Original CEO Morris Denton, suggest that cannabis could be a less dangerous option than opioids for treating patients.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cautions, however, that marijuana isn’t without risk: “Although marijuana is used for medical and non-medical adult use, this does not mean it is safe,” according to current guidelines. “Scientists are still learning about the health effects and the potential health benefits of using marijuana.”
Treating chronic pain with cannabis would be more than a baby step for the state since 1 in 5 Americans suffer from this condition. A recent article in the National Library of Medicine mentions a study that showed fewer side effects and improved quality of life in chronic pain patients who used medical marijuana. The same study also mentions the need for further research to confirm such findings.
That said, the era of putting people in prison for possessing small amounts of pot rightly appears to be behind us. Decriminalization is now a path that both the right and left are ready to embrace in Texas.
Gov. Greg Abbott and his Democratic rival, Beto O’Rourke, support some level of decriminalization.
O’Rourke’s position is far more permissive than Abbott’s, with a plan to fully decriminalize marijuana and expunge the criminal records of those arrested for possession. Abbott, meanwhile, would reduce the legal consequences for possessing small amounts of marijuana to a Class C misdemeanor.
The better path is somewhere in the middle, with no criminal penalty for possessing small amounts but not the wholesale legalization O’Rourke is calling for.