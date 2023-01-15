Primary schedule
In a change long overdue, Iowa and New Hampshire are about to lose their status as Democratic presidential primary gatekeepers.
The party’s rules and bylaws committee has accepted a recommendation from President Joe Biden that would allow South Carolina to go first, holding its primary on Feb. 3, 2024. South Carolina would be followed by Nevada and New Hampshire on Feb. 6, 2024, Georgia on Feb. 13, 2024, and Michigan on Feb. 27, 2024.
The committee will vote on the proposal in early 2023.
Republicans will continue to begin their nominating process in Iowa and New Hampshire.
Should Iowa and New Hampshire insist on being first in the nation, the Democratic Party could penalize them and candidates campaigning there by stripping delegates.
These changes are personal for Biden. As a former vice president, Biden was the early front-runner for the 2020 Democratic nomination until he finished fourth in Iowa and fifth in New Hampshire. He then saw his campaign revitalized in South Carolina with a decisive victory on the strength of the Black vote.
Biden never looked back and was propelled to the White House from South Carolina.
In a letter to the rules committee recommending the changes, Biden wrote: “We must ensure that voters of color have a voice in choosing our nominee much earlier in the process and throughout the entire early window. As I said in February 2020, you cannot be the Democratic nominee and win a general election unless you have overwhelming support from voters of color.”
The new primary schedule is not only more representative of voters of color but also more inclusive of regions, with a mix of urban and rural areas.
Public notices
Want to know what the salary is of your county judge or commissioners? How about a proposed tax rate increase and how it will affect you? What school district is proposing a bond election and what — and how much — is it for?
All of these are what you can find in the public notices section of our newspaper.
Now, imagine walking into a polling place on Election Day and seeing a $100 million bond proposition on your ballot.
Most of us aren’t fans of surprises, particularly when it comes to our hard-earned dollars.
Two lawmakers out of Plano and San Jacinto County have filed legislation that may make surprises such as that a reality. The bills, if passed would remove requirements that counties, cities and school district post public notices in local newspapers.
They would also remove an added layer of transparency, giving government entities the option to only print these public notices on their own websites. That means searching each entity’s website, one by one, on a regular basis to get the public information you’re seeking.
Aside from removing the simplicity of being able to have all that information in one basket, there are many other issues with this potential new legislation.
Newspapers and their respective websites are generally where the public goes to get news about the government — not government websites.
You may hear the argument that publishing public notices costs too much when entities could publish their own for free on their own websites. We’d be remiss if we didn’t admit that we do make money off these notices, but the reality is funds spent by these entities on publishing public notices are a very small percentage of their budgets. That’s also not taking into account that newspaper rates for government public notices are lower than standard rates for newspaper advertisements.
In putting everything into a digital format on websites, governments are also completely overlooking those with lower incomes or senior citizens, both of which may not have readily available internet access.
It also eliminates any “papertrail” or physical accountability. Government entities are bound by laws that say they must publish notices in advance to give the public enough notice about an issue.
How, using just a website, would a government agency be able to prove it posted adequate notice on its website if challenged? Newspaper publication eliminates this, and also prevents whether a public notice is changed after it is published. You won’t get those checks and balances on a website.
When it comes to providing legal notices to Texas residents and beyond, newspapers still provide the most effective results. And that’s a fact.
In an effort to maintain transparency, let’s all work together to make sure the public is as informed as they possibly can be. And that starts with contacting your lawmakers and telling them public notices need to stay where they belong — in their local newspaper.