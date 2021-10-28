U.S., state birthrates
A growing economy depends on a growing workforce, and news came out this week that is raising concern that Americans aren’t having enough babies. There is good news hidden in these workforce worries, as well as the need for a policy response.
Birthrates are on a long, slow decline. From 2007 to 2019, the national birthrate fell from 69 to 58 births per 1,000 women, a drop of almost 16%. In Texas, that decline was more than 21%, falling from 79 to 62 births per 1,000 women. Texas women have an average of 1.8 children in their lifetimes, below the 2.1 figure required to maintain our current population.
But a bit more detail reveals the good news. A 2019 report from the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) shows that the slowing overall birthrate is being driven by a decline in unintended pregnancies, especially among young and poor women. That report estimates that unintended births accounted for 35% of the overall decline between 2007 and 2016. During the same period, birthrates among women over 30 have risen. And since 2010, rates among married and unmarried women have steadily diverged, climbing among married, falling among unmarried.
Of special note is the decline in teen pregnancies. According to a 2019 report from the Pew Research Center, the teen birthrate dropped below 18 births per 1,000 females ages 15 to 19 in 2019, a record low. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that drop appears to be caused by more teens abstaining from sex, and more sexually active teens using birth control. The drop is likely not due to abortions, according to the NBER study, since the abortion rate has also been falling.
Good news aside, the declining birthrate will compound our labor shortage. In August, the U.S. had 10.4 million job openings. None of them, of course, would have been filled by the children not born during the current decline in fertility rates. But a growing economy and a shrinking birthrate will create rising tension going forward. According to our reporting, Texas will be home to 1.7 million new jobs before the end of 2028. We will need workers for those jobs, which means Texas should favor two categories of policy adjustments in the coming years.
First, we should promote policies, in both the public and private sectors, that make it easier for those families who want kids to have them.
Second, Texas should welcome workers from out of state and other nations. Border security is important to protect the rule of law. However, what our immigration laws should be is a crucial policy debate, and the hard reality is that Texas (and the United States) needs more workers. Our first preference is to ensure Texans are gaining the skills they need to get good-paying jobs, and we love poaching jobs from California. But given our needs, it will also be important to attract skilled workers from outside the country. It’s what the Texas of the future needs.
Social media bullying
Most of us at the Weatherford Democrat grew up and finished most, if not all, of school without Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and the like. Bullying was a problem back then, but you could generally get away from it when school let out. It’s hard to imagine being subject to it both in person and online.
A recent incident involving some local students caused community discord — and rightfully so — in a case of bullying that went viral on social media.
In some ways, there is an upside to having technology ... for instance the prevalence of audio, video or written evidence. But on the flip side, that very technological allure can be an evil. You’re taught not to believe everything you read or see on the internet — sage advice — but it’s easier said than done, particularly when emotions get involved.
In many situations, a post, comment or photograph gets distorted, and the further it spreads, the more dangerous it becomes. Rumors take hold, falsehoods become truths and the web is spun and spun.
In the case mentioned above, emotions were evoked and soon many of those seeking justice to an injustice became the bullies themselves, spreading rumors and naming people that were allegedly involved.
The parent of one such teen, who received threatening messages for her association with a classmate, begged adults to be cognizant of what their actions were doing to minors, and to minors, an encouragement to fact check.
The incident is still under investigation, and there are rules and procedures that must be followed, but we get it — the wheels of justice turn slowly, though they do grind exceedingly fine.
It’s not our role to be judge, jury and executioner — for in condemning others without the facts, we too become the bullies.
We applaud those who participated in a recent community support rally, and those who have displayed signs for the cause, denouncing bullying in the last couple of weeks.
Bullying cannot and should not be tolerated — for students as well as adults. But in speaking out or taking action, make sure the action you are taking has an end result that betters the situation — not makes it worse.