Gun reform, book bans
A number of Uvalde parents have channeled their anguish into political activism. They have mustered a dearly won resolve to do what they can to make sure that other parents in this gun-besotted nation don’t have to experience the pain they are enduring.
Some admit they’ve never voted, but for the first time ever, they’re lobbying, they’re protesting, they’re speaking out in Austin and Washington. Two are running for local office; another founded a group called Fierce Madres .
Their aim is to persuade Gov. Greg Abbott and other elected officials in Austin and Washington to support sensible gun-safety legislation, including raising the minimum age to purchase an AR-15 from 18 to 21. We applaud their determination and resolve.
The Uvalde parents aren’t the only Texas parents lobbying, protesting and speaking out these days. In communities large and small across the state, parents are raising objections to books available to their children in classrooms and libraries. From Katy to Leander, Granbury to Llano, Tyler to Victoria, they’re pushing to get books removed from library shelves.
Waving the banner of parental rights, they’re primarily targeting books that treat gay and lesbian themes, books they consider too explicit sexually, books that address this nation’s knotty history of racial discord or books they consider unpatriotic.
The Uvalde parents struggle to get the attention of elected officials in thrall to the National Rifle Association — the majority in this state — but the parents concerned about library books are getting results.
Thanks to their efforts, Banned Book Week, sponsored by the American Library Association, ended with Texas leading the nation. It’s our dubious distinction to ban more books this year than any other state.
Dallas jail crowding
The (Dallas) county jail population has skyrocketed from about 5,000 inmates three years ago to more than 6,200 this summer. The jail can house up to 7,100 people, but it is stressed with the current population.
In their latest correspondence to the Commissioners Court, 14 felony judges rightly point out that they alone do not control who stays in jail. It would be unfair to blame them exclusively for the jump in the jail population, as hundreds of inmates are waiting on state or federal officials to transfer them to a psychiatric hospital, prison or immigration detention.
But one cannot overlook that Dallas County is sitting on a backlog of 20,000 pending and active felony cases, a whopping number that means many people who cannot make bail are waiting in jail for their cases to go to trial or be resolved some other way.
The most noteworthy item in the judges’ letter is a bullet point that states they are developing a judicial management plan that would “place time constraints on bringing a case to disposition.” For example, the judges wrote, a plan could require that a felony case, once indicted, have no more than 12 settings, say, unless issues arise with DNA testing. A judge would then be required to dispose of the case through trial or a plea, and the attorneys would know from the outset how much time they had to build the prosecution or defense.
It’s also worth pointing out that a major problem for the county is the number of inmates sitting in jail whose felony cases police officers haven’t yet filed with prosecutors, who then decide whether to accept or reject the cases.
Three years ago, the average number of inmates waiting for a felony case to be filed was 350. Today, it’s almost 1,000.