Community colleges
The Dallas Morning News
Higher education often hasn’t kept pace with the real-life requirements of the workplace or instituted accountability measures to make sure students graduate with degrees or skills that can make them employable. As the price tag of higher education continues to soar, institutions from community colleges to four-year colleges and universities need to face increasing pressure to demonstrate their value.
We are pleased that the Texas Commission on Community College Finance, a group established during the last Legislature, is looking to apply a return-on-investment analysis to community colleges across the state. In its recently released draft recommendations, the group of college officials, business leaders and lawmakers are calling for a significant overhaul of financing for community colleges, including tying a portion of state dollars to the two-year institutions to graduation rates or the enrollment of their students in four-year universities.
This excellent idea comes at a time when the state and students want to get more bang from their buck in education, whether it is a four-year degree or the specialized training from a community college that can jump-start employment opportunities. The details are yet to be finalized, but we would urge that proposed funding formulas and accountability measures also take into account the fact that not all students intend to get a degree or go on to four-year programs.
That said, linking some state funding to graduation rates and other measures is a critical step toward revamping community colleges to be more responsive and relevant. Prioritizing marketable skills and pathways to a four-year college provide incentives for community colleges to provide the training or degrees students will need to obtain high-demand, well-paying jobs. And that could pay off in stronger communities and local economies.
This new emphasis is important because community colleges make up more than 40% of higher education enrollment in Texas and are an especially important educational avenue for first-generation college students, minority students and full-time workers looking to pick up skills.
State lawmakers must support this effort, and it should be an impetus to demand excellence. State funding offsets less than 25% of community college costs. Local property taxes, student tuition and fees provide the bulk of community college funding. The state should increase its share of the burden, while ensuring that taxpayers are getting what we are paying for. After all, Texas benefits from a prepared workforce.
We also see this as an opportunity to strengthen the Texas Educational Opportunity Grant program, the state’s main need-based aid program for community college students.
Only about 28% of eligible students get these grants, although many more are eligible for state financial aid, a chasm that increases the probability that students won’t enroll, fail to complete their studies and even take on debt to pay for courses. The state must seize this chance to make community colleges a better deal for both students and all Texans.
Student loan forgiveness
Houston Chronicle
When Hadassah Morales heard the news that potentially all of her $14,000 in student debt could be forgiven thanks to President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan, she saw it as a blessing. Not just for her but for her mother, too.
“She chose to sacrifice her desire to continue her education so I could get mine,” Morales told KPRC2. “When I graduated and couldn’t find work to help repay this loan, she struggled through and paid something toward it every pay check.”
Morales is one of the estimated more than 40 million Americans eligible for some sort of relief under Biden’s plan.
But reactions have been mixed, among the public, among members of this editorial board, and, predictably, among lawmakers and leaders as well.
Gov. Greg Abbott recently joined in the vocal criticism of the program announced in August. Along with 21 other Republican governors, Abbott wrote to Biden that student loan debt relief shifts “the burden of debt from the wealthy to working Americans” and that it “has a regressive impact that harms lower income families.”
That’s been one of the loudest criticisms so far: that student debt forgiveness is just a giveaway to the wealthy.
Right after the announcement, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz claimed that the targeted policy would benefit “slacker barista(s) who wasted seven years in college studying completely useless things” and who “now has loans and can’t get a job.”
Now the governors repeat those claims and raise a number of other objections about the plan, including how it might contribute to inflation, increase tuition or encourage more of the lending that got so many Americans into trouble. There have also been concerns about the legality of the plan which relies on the president’s powers during an emergency.
There’s been disagreement among economists about the inflation impacts of the plan, but it looks likely that any inflation bump from forgiveness would be offset by the restart of payments creating what Moody’s Analytics’ chief economist Mark Zandi told CNN was “largely a wash.”
Meanwhile, we share the concerns about rising tuition costs. Debt relief is a retroactive measure and does not address the situation that pushed so many into debt. We want to see real steps in this direction.
Which leaves concerns about who is benefiting. “Simply put, your plan rewards the rich and punishes the poor,” the governors wrote in their letter.
Is this a reverse Robin Hood? No, say most estimates and experts.
The plan is a “big positive deal for probably close to 40 million, mostly lower and middle income, Americans, but [a] small negative deal for all American taxpayers,” {span}Moody’s Analytics’ chief economist Mark Zandi {/span}told CNN.
The Biden initiative is multi-pronged, but the actual loan forgiveness, which would erase either up to $10,000 or $20,000 for Pell grant recipients, is structured in a way that will mostly benefit lower- and middle-class households.
“The income caps in Biden’s plan make borrowers with incomes well above the median eligible for relief. But that doesn’t make it a bailout of the rich,” according to PolitiFact.
The upper income ceiling of eligibility sounds quite high at $125,000 per individual or $250,000 per household but the bulk of the debt relief would go toward households well below that bar. Roughly 75 percent of the benefit would go to households making $88,000 or less per year — that’s households, not individuals, according to an analysis by the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Almost 40 percent of the benefit would go just to households earning less than $51,000, well below the national median household income of nearly $70,000 in 2019.
The added relief for Pell Grant recipients, in particular, helps ensure that the policy does not do what the governors’ letter suggests, by directing even more relief to students from low-income families. Using only the borrowers’ income as a test for eligibility fails to account for the wide variety of familial wealth. The same debt figure can have vastly different impacts on people whose family networks aren’t equally well-off. “The Pell grant adjustment is much more geared toward lower-income student borrowers,” Kent Smetters, Penn Wharton’s faculty director, told CNN.
The adjustment also recognizes that the lifeline that Pell Grants once were for low-income students hoping to go to college has diminished. States have cut higher education funding over the years — a far cry from the era of dirt cheap tuition sustained by land grant institutions. Where the grants once covered up to 80 percent of the typical four-year public program, today it’s more like a third. And what filled the gaps for many of those low-income students? Loans.
“It is simply impossible for students to work their way through college in the way previous generations could,” Harvard University economist Susan Dynarski wrote in the New York Times, detailing how the costs of higher education have increasingly shifted from taxpayers broadly to individual families, a trend that led her to change her mind about tuition forgiveness programs she’d once frowned upon.
There aren’t precise numbers yet on how many of the amorphously defined working class might benefit from the program but it’s worth noting that even occupations that don’t require a four-year degree can still take training and credits. A full 15 percent of the overall student debt burden in 2019 fell on individuals without a four-year degree, according to the Brookings Institution. And overall, a third of people with student debt do not have bachelor’s degrees and while their overall share of debt might look like less, the default rate among people with debt but no four-year degree is three times that of their degreed peers.
Debt trickles into almost every other major financial decision and surveys have found that relieving student debt could encourage more consumer spending, more families having children, and, according to a 2021 survey by the Brookings Institution, more savings for emergencies particularly for low-income families.
Here in Texas, we have plenty of those.
Biden’s plan does not represent a long-term fix. Indeed, it shouldn’t. Because Biden used emergency powers to justify the program, it has to be constrained to emergency circumstances.
“Emergency powers are not meant to address long-standing problems, however dire. Nor are they meant to provide long-term solutions,” Elizabeth Goitein, senior director of the Liberty and National Security Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, wrote in the Washington Post.
While Biden’s plan would help millions, we would like to see some of those long-term solutions. And we won’t get there with leaders misrepresenting the realities of student debt.