Candidates and schools
San Antonio Express-News
Texans are split on whether Republican Gov. Greg Abbott or Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke offers the best policies for the state’s more than 5.4 million K-12 public school students.
When asked which candidate respondents trusted to do a better job on public education, Abbott received 42 percent and O’Rourke received 41 percent, according to an August survey by the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin.
From what and how to teach, who teaches and who pays for education, and how best to keep schools safe, Abbott’s and O’Rourke’s policies couldn’t be more divergent. Our education system — with its more than $64 billion price tag, policies and outcomes — affects every Texan, shaping the lives of generations, our future workforce and the economy.
During their Sept. 30 debate, Abbott and O’Rourke sounded off on funding, the teacher shortage and school safety. Abbott touted the new teacher incentive and passage of House Bill 3, the sweeping landmark school finance bill in 2019, which legislators and experts say made progress but isn’t a panacea. He argued that Texas’ per pupil funding is the highest it’s ever been.
Maybe so, but trailing the national average by more than $4,000 per student, Texas ranks in the bottom 10 states in per-student funding (42nd).
Texans are swamped with skyrocketing property taxes. Much of this is tied to school funding — and the state’s failure to fund public education. O’Rourke wants to increase the state’s share, and give raises to teachers and cost-of-living increases to retired teachers.
Abbott has a renewed focus on school vouchers.
Abbott says the state can fully fund public schools and give parents choice. But in Texas, where school funding is based on average daily attendance, when students leave public schools, their funding follows.
Since the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde on May 24 , Abbott has been criticized for not doing enough to keep schools safe.
Abbott said he worked to allocate funding to increase mental health services in schools. And four months after the Uvalde shooting, he appointed the first school safety chief.
Though there are now signs of progress in STAAR results, the achievement gap was exacerbated during the pandemic. Abbott was right to push for in-person learning.
O’Rourke , who Wednesday tweeted that teachers have donated to his campaign more than any other occupation in the past three months, has promised to end the STAAR test, which costs more than $90 million a year. This might generate applause, but schools are required to assess learning and track data, so eliminating all student testing isn’t possible. And while we have concerns about high-stakes testing, there is also a need to track learning through standardized testing.
But testing — or school — isn’t possible without teachers, and there aren’t enough of them. According to a 2021 Texas Teacher Workforce Report by the University of Houston and commissioned by Raise Your Hand Texas, of 13,373 new Texas teachers at the start of the 2010-2011 school year, only 6,664 remain in Texas classrooms.
On education we give the nod to O’Rourke. Abbott has had two terms to improve education in Texas, and while some notable achievements have occurred, too many festering issues remain.
Dallas council car allowance
The Dallas Morning News
Well, that was shady.
We’re talking about the Dallas City Council’s recent vote to essentially give each council member a 20% pay raise, disguised as a $1,000 monthly car allowance.
In effect, the stipend raises each council member’s annual compensation from $60,000 a year to $72,000, a pay bump that normally would have required public approval to change the city charter.
Instead, the move came in the form of a last-minute budget amendment, proposed by council member Adam Bazaldua, who told our newsroom colleague Everton Bailey Jr. he was concerned about the “wear and tear” on council members’ cars. He also cited the burden on city staff to process all of those mileage reimbursement requests.
Really? To us, it was an end-around effort to pad City Council salaries.
The standard Internal Revenue Service mileage reimbursement rate of 62.5 cents per mile includes consideration for wear and tear. Having council members file mileage reimbursement requests and justify the expenses created a layer of transparency for Dallas taxpayers that is no longer there.