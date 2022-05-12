Roadside safety
Lufkin Daily News
With the return of warm weather and sunny skies, road construction projects are ramping up statewide.
Two weeks ago, Texas Transportation Commissioners approved more than $253.1 million for construction projects statewide, with more than $28.3 million approved for the Lufkin District. Earlier this week, crews performed overnight mill and inlay work on state Highway 94 at the loop.
That’s why this is the time of year when the Texas Department of Transportation tries to bring awareness to distracted driving and work zones by asking motorists to slow down and stay alert when driving through them to protect themselves and others.
In 2021, traffic crashes in the state’s work zones claimed the lives of 244 people — a 33% increase over the previous year, according to TxDOT statistics. Drivers and their passengers accounted for the majority of those who died in work zone crashes statewide last year, but 195 motorists or vehicle passengers also were killed, along with 38 pedestrians, four bicyclists and three roadside construction workers. Speeding and driver inattention were among the leading causes of crashes.
In the nine-county Lufkin District, there were 172 traffic crashes in work zones, resulting in 11 fatalities and six serious injuries, according to Rhonda Oaks, public information officer for the district.
Distracted driving statistics are no better, Oaks said. Fatalities attributed to distracted driving increased 17% in 2021 compared to 2020.
“The grim facts are that 2,934 people died and another 431 were seriously injured because someone wasn’t paying attention,” she wrote in a recent column.
In the Lufkin District, distracted driving crashes totaled 615, resulting in eight fatalities and 46 serious injuries in 2021.
“It’s cause for tremendous concern that the number of people killed on our roadways reached a 40-year high last year and fatalities in our work zones rose dramatically,” said TxDOT executive director Marc Williams. “It’s important for drivers to remember that driving conditions in work zones can be especially challenging because of extra congestion, slow-moving heavy equipment, temporary barriers and vehicles that make sudden stops. That’s why it’s crucial for everyone to give driving their full attention and drive a safe speed in areas where construction and maintenance are underway.”
TxDOT offers these five tips for driving safely through a work zone:
1. Slow down. Follow the posted speed limit and adjust your driving to match road conditions.
2. Pay attention. Avoid distractions, keep your mind on the road and put your phone away.
3. Watch out for road crews. The only protective gear they wear is reflective clothing, a hard hat, and safety boots. Always follow flaggers’ instructions and be mindful of construction area road signs.
4. Don’t tailgate. Give yourself room to stop in a hurry, should you have a need. Rear-end collisions are the most common kind of work zone crashes.
5. Allow extra time. Road construction can slow things down. Count on it and plan for it.
Roadside safety extends to complying with the state’s Move Over/Slow Down law requiring drivers to move over a lane or reduce their speed to 20 mph below the posted speed limit when approaching a TxDOT vehicle, emergency vehicle, law enforcement, tow truck or utility vehicle stopped on the roadside with flashing lights activated.
Traffic fines double in work zones when workers are present and can cost up to $2,000, while failure to heed the Move Over/Slow Down law also can result in a $2,000 or more fine.
“If you have ever stood on the side of the road with vehicle problems, you know what it feels and sounds like to have vehicles rushing by you, knowing that tragedy is only inches away. Our workers feel that way every day,” Oaks said. “With only a barricade or orange cones separating them from moving traffic, they are vulnerable to distracted drivers or those who choose to speed through a work zone.”
Let’s all do our part to eliminate distractions and show a little courtesy when driving through these dangerous work zones.
Guaranteed income program
The Dallas Morning News
The best of intentions aren’t enough to turn a bad policy into a good one.
In Austin, the City Council is moving forward with a plan to give 85 families roughly $1,000 a month for a year to use in any way they want, a $1 million, taxpayer-funded experiment in providing a guaranteed income to people who are on the verge of losing their homes.
We’ve seen this approach before and don’t question that cash can help a person in crisis. During the heights of the pandemic, millions of Americans benefited from eviction moratoriums and federal stimulus checks. Some families paid down debt and saved some money. But as moratoriums and emergency checks end, and as housing costs soar and inflation shreds paychecks, eviction filings and financial stress are rising again.
But Austin’s policy is the wrong one to address those concerns. Austin has a housing affordability crisis, a homelessness crisis and a long list of community challenges that $1 million in the hands of a nonprofit or social services agency might actually make a lasting difference. Instead, Austin is authorizing payments to a handful of low-income residents. The sentiment is admirable; the economics aren’t.
The approach will barely make a dent in the housing crisis or reduce the ranks of the more than 3,100 people identified as homeless in Austin. Most troubling is that the plan has no real strategy behind it. The program has no requirement that recipients actually use the money for housing costs although it is expected that recipients will pay household costs like rent, utilities, transportation, child care and groceries. Worse, it could impact income eligibility rules for other assistance programs.
Austin will pay $152,000 to a California nonprofit to manage this initiative, which stemmed from a recommendation of a public safety task force that examined city policies in response to protests over police brutality in 2020. Roughly, 28 U.S. cities are experimenting with some form of guaranteed income.
Los Angeles County will send $1,000 a month to 1,000 residents for three years through a new guaranteed income program pilot called “Breathe.” Chicago’s $31.5 million program, funded from pandemic relief dollars, promises to give out $500 monthly cash payments to 5,000 low-income households for a year with no strings attached. In Texas, San Antonio and El Paso County used a mix of federal stimulus dollars and charitable contributions as an emergency safety net for struggling residents during the pandemic.
Local taxpayers cannot sustain such programs. Nor is there evidence that such programs will stimulate self-sustaining households.
City policy should focus on creating economic advancement opportunities, like ensuring they invest in workforce training and building diverse economies, instead of chasing a guaranteed income program that can’t provide long-term solutions to poverty
Instead, they are diverting taxpayer dollars from other basic city needs, making it more difficult to invest in their own cities and even creating a dependence on local government that cannot be sustained.