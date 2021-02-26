When it comes to nutrition, leafy greens are rock stars — they top the charts in vitamins A, C and K, potassium and fiber with only 5 to 40 calories per cup. Cruciferous vegetables such as kale, collards and cabbages are natural defenders recognized for their potential roles in cancer prevention. Kale, spinach and turnip greens are high in lutein, a phytochemical that may reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration.
Though available year-round, winter greens like cabbage, collards, kale, turnip greens and mustards taste sweeter and are tenderer during the cooler months. Spring is peak season for chard, spinach and lettuces.
Leafy greens are versatile with many origins, flavors and culinary uses. Thorough cleaning is essential, so wash the greens in several changes of cool water to eliminate dirt. Fresh leafy greens will keep in the refrigerator crisper for three to five days. For extended storage, hardier greens can be blanched and frozen. Cooking greens will concentrate many of the vitamins and minerals and can help lessen bitter flavors. However, water-soluble nutrients such as vitamin C can be lost if the greens are cooked for too long or if the broth is discarded.
The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend consuming at least 1½ cups of dark green vegetables per week, so enjoy them frequently. But because of their high vitamin K content, large amounts of leafy greens may interfere with the effects of blood thinners like warfarin.
Anyone taking these medications should consult with a doctor or registered dietitian nutritionist.
Here's to showing some love for leafy greens!