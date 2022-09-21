Many factors influence healthy aging. Some of these, such as genetics, are not in our control. Others — like exercise, a healthy diet, going to the doctor regularly, and taking care of our mental health — are within our reach. Research supported by NIA and others has identified actions you can take to help manage your health, live as independently as possible, and maintain your quality of life as you age.
• Get moving: Exercise and physical activity.Evidence suggests that people who exercise regularly not only live longer, but also may live better — at least 150 minutes per week of moderate- to vigorous-intensity physical activity is recommended.
• Making smart food choices can help protect you from certain health problems as you age and may even help improve brain function. Research shows that the DASH, Mediterranean style eating pattern and the MIND diet all have a positive impact on health.
• Getting a good night’s sleep helps you stay healthy and alert. Even though older adults need the same seven to nine hours of sleep as all adults, they often don’t get enough. Not getting enough quality sleep can make a person irritable, depressed, forgetful, and more likely to have falls or other accidents.
• Older adults should avoid or limit alcohol consumption and quit smoking. Older adults can be more susceptible to alcohol misuse and abuse and more vulnerable to the consequences of alcohol.
• Go to the doctor regularly for health screenings is essential for healthy aging.
• Mental health & wellness is essential to your overall health and quality of life. It affects how we think, feel, act, make choices, and relate to others. Managing social isolation, loneliness, stress, depression, and mood through medical and self-care is key to healthy aging.
• Cognition — the ability to clearly think, learn, and remember — often changes as we age. Although some people develop Alzheimer’s or other types of dementia, many older adults experience more modest changes in memory and thinking.
There is still a lot to learn, though, about how people age and what habits support healthy aging.Smith County Extension Service will host our October 12, Lunch and Learn at the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County located on 3531 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, starting at noon. Rebecca Smith, Education and Marketing Coordinator with the Alzheimer’s Alliance will be presenting another session of Understanding Alzheimer’s and Related Dementia’s. Seating is limited so RSVP with Robbie Williamson, Office Administrator at the Smith County Extension Service at 903.590.2980. For more information about Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family and Community Health programs, contact Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.