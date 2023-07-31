Associated Press
The Texas Rangers have pushed their chips in.
On Saturday, Texas acquired three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer from the New York Mets in a one-for-one deal that sent middle infield prospect Luisangel Acuna up north. A day later, they sent three players to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for veteran starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery in an effort to further pad their leaky rotation.
So where does Montgomery fit in? And how does he compare to the existing starting pitchers in Texas’ rotation?
Note: for the sake of this exercise, Scherzer’s numbers are not included with the rest of the Rangers’ starting pitching staff.
The rundown
Montgomery is a 30-year-old left-handed pitcher with seven years of MLB experience spread across the New York Yankees and the Cardinals. He owns a career 3.77 ERA in 687.1 innings pitched, and he’s posted an ERA of 3.88 or better in five of his seven seasons.
He’s made 20 starts or more in four seasons, including 21 this year with St. Louis.
So, what does he do better than the rest of Texas’ rotation?
He finishes the job.
When Montgomery is ahead in the count, opposing batters hit just .188 off of him. That’s better than each of the Rangers’ five other incumbent starters: Martin Perez (.200), Dane Dunning (.219), Nathan Eovaldi (.230), Andrew Heaney (.252) and Jon Gray (.253) each have had a harder time finishing at-bats in which they led.
Montgomery is a reverse-split lefty, which means he’s actually fared better against right-handed batters than left-handed ones. Righties have hit .242 off of Montgomery this season — second-best on the Rangers behind Eovaldi (.219) — though he’s walked just one lefty this season.
His 6.9% walk rate is the lowest of any Texas starting pitcher, too.
Other figures and where he ranks
•108 strikeouts: second-most among Rangers starters behind only Eovaldi (111). His 8 strikeouts per nine innings is third behind Andrew Heaney (9.1) and Eovaldi (8.1).
•3.09 strikeout-to-walk ratio: second-best among Rangers starters behind only Eovaldi (3.26).
•2.1 WAR: second-best among Rangers starters behind only Eovaldi (2.6). Here’s where the Rangers four other incumbent starters rank in comparison: Dunning (2.0), Gray (1.9), Heaney (0.1), Perez (-0.3).
•125 ERA+: third-best among Rangers starters behind only Eovaldi (162) and Dunning (133). His traditional ERA (3.42) is also third behind Eovaldi (2.69) and Dunning (3.28).
•0.9 home runs per nine innings: third-best among Rangers starters behind Eovaldi (0.6) and Dunning (0.8). His 12 total home runs allowed this season are also third-fewest behind those two.
•1.248 WHIP: fourth-best among Rangers starters behind Eovaldi, Dunning and Gray.
Above else, he’s been a relatively durable inning-eater
Montgomery has pitched 121 innings this season; only Eovaldi (123.2) has thrown more for the Rangers. Only 26 starting pitchers in baseball have thrown more innings this year than Montgomery.
He’s landed on the injured list just once (a 10-day stint in August of 2021) since the start of the 2020 season. He’s lasted six innings in each of his last three starts since a right hamstring injury ended a July 7 start after just 4.1 innings.
Since he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2018, he’s pitched 44 innings (in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season), 157.1 innings (2021) and 178.1 innings (2022).
Montgomery pitched six innings or more in eight of his last nine starts with the Cardinals — seven of those were quality starts.
The arsenal
Montgomery isn’t the high-velocity, swing-and-miss Jacob deGrom type. He’s not as effective as limiting baserunners as Eovaldi either. But he has a five-pitch mix with an intriguing off-speed game that’s helped him rack up 100-plus strikeouts and garner more groundouts than flyouts.
According to Baseball Savant, 44.8% of Montgomery’s pitches this season have been sinkers, which run on average 93 miles per hour. It’s the highest usage percentage of any pitch in his seven-year MLB career. Per Savant’s “run value” formula, Montgomery’s sinker has a value of five — the 31st-best among all sinkers in baseball, and the second-best on the Rangers (Dunning, for reference, has baseball’s most valuable sinker with a run value of 16).
Opponents have hit .270 off of Montgomery’s sinker. His secondary changeup (.198 BAA on 442 pitches) and curveball (.222 BAA on 420 pitches) have yielded better results on balls batted into play.
He’s thrown his changeup more than any other non-sinker pitch this season, and with a whiff percentage of 39.5%, it’s generated more swings-and-misses than any pitch in the Rangers’ rotation other than Eovaldi’s curveball (41.4% on 247 pitches) and Dunning’s curveball (50% on 83 pitches). Among the 17 pitchers in baseball who’ve thrown a changeup more than 400 times this season, Montgomery’s whiff percentage is the fourth-highest.
Montgomery also throws a four-seam fastball and a cutter, though both are used less than his sinker, changeup or curveball. Those three pitches have combined for 103 of his 108 season strikeouts.
The verdict
Montgomery is not better than Eovaldi.
We’ll pause for the shock to set in.
He may not be having a better season than Dunning, either. But his peripherals, counting stats and value numbers suggest he’s currently an improvement over Heaney and Perez and, in some instances, Gray. He is not a front-end ace, though the Rangers hope Eovaldi can continue to be one and that Scherzer regains his three-time Cy Young award-winning form in Arlington.
Montgomery may be more of a floor-raiser than a ceiling-raiser, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Texas needs a reliable starting pitcher that can help it maintain its now-slim AL West lead. He’s only thrown 6.2 postseason innings with New York and St. Louis, so his 1.35 lifetime postseason ERA is worth taking with more than just a grain of salt. That being said, he has more postseason innings than Gray, Heaney and Dunning combined, and is only 1.1 short of Perez’ career total. The back end of the Rangers’ rotation isn’t exactly flush with October and November heroes.
That won’t mean much if the Rangers aren’t competing in October and November of course. Montgomery’s addition should, at the very least, improve their chances of getting there.