BISHOP GORMAN (0-0) VS. AUSTIN ST. DOMINIC SAVIO (0-1)When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Westwood Warrior Bowl, Austin
Last Week: Bishop Gorman, game with Houston Northland canceled; Austin St. Michael’s 65, Austin St. Dominic Savio 8
Notable
Bishop Gorman: WR/DB Max Sobel ... WR/LB Gabriel Paniagua ... OL/DB Josh Hayes ... OL/DL James Walacher ... OL/DL Aaron Ekwuruke ... TE/DL Jacob Favre
Austin St. Dominic Savio: WR/SS Salem Hello ... WR Daniel Madison ... OL John Cook
Up Next: Westlake Academy at Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m., Sept. 10; San Antonio Christian at Austin St. Dominic Savio, 7 p.m., Sept. 10
Did you know: Just as Gorman, the Eagles have a very young team. ..Bishop Gorman is ranked No. 95 in TAPPS, while the Eagles ranked No. 89 in Class 2A Division II. ... According to TexasFootball.com, the Crusaders are 11-point underdogs to the Eagles.