NEW LONDON — From West Rusk to the National Football League, Tyree Wilson’s dream came true Thursday night.
Wilson, the former Raider standout, will again be a Raider, as he was selected No. 7 overall in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders.
Wilson, a 6-6, 271-pound edge rusher who spent a season at Texas A&M and three seasons at Texas Tech, is the 10th player in Texas Tech history to be drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft.
He joins Dave Parks (No. 1, 1964, San Francisco 49ers), Donny Anderson (No. 7, 1965, Green Bay packers, Michael Crabtree (No. 10, 2009, San Francisco 49ers, Patrick Mahomes (No. 10, 2017, Kansas City Chiefs), Walter Schlinkman, No. 11, 1945, Green Bay Packers), Ted Watts (No. 21, 1981, Oakland Raiders), Gabe Rivera (No. 21, 1983, Pittsburg Steelers), Jordyn Brooks (No. 27, 2020, Seattle Seahawks) and E.J. Holub (first round, 1961, Dallas Texans).
“For West Rusk, it shows those kids you don’t have to be from Houston or Dallas or some big city to play in the NFL or even Division I,” said John Frazier, who coached Wilson in high school from 2015-2017.
“If you take your God-given ability and put that with determination and focus, anything can happen.”
Wilson recorded 249 tackles, 60 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks during a three-year high school career at West Rusk, helping the Raiders compile a 29-8 record during that span with records of 12-2 in 2015, 7-4 in 2016 and 10-2 in 2017.
He had 123 tackles, 39 tackles for loss, five sacks, five forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries as a senior.
“I don’t think any coach out there can look at a 17-year-old kid and say he’s going to be in the NFL, but you could see some things with Tyree that told you he was going to be elite,” Frazier said.
“It’s exciting. People who know him are excited, but even a lot of people who don’t know him are excited because he’s from East Texas and East Texans take great pride in their athletes. We love to brag on them.”
Wilson originally committed to Washington State, but switched to Texas A&M and signed with the Aggies. He redshirted in 2018, and had 12 tackles, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks for the Aggies in 2019.
He transferred to Texas Tech, starting the final five games of the 2020 season and finishing with 110 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
In 2021, Wilson recorded 38 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks, and he closed out his college career in 2022 with 61 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks.