COLLEGE STATION — Conner Weigman has been named No. 23 Texas A&M's starter for the opener against New Mexico on Saturday (6 p.m., TV: ESPN).
Coach Jimbo Fisher made the announcement Monday after Weigman and Max Johnson had competed for the job throughout camp.
"All camp has been evaluated, and at the end of camp, we have to make a choice," Fisher said. "That was it."
Johnson threw for almost 4,000 yards in two seasons at LSU before transferring to Texas A&M ahead of last season. He had 517 yards passing with three touchdowns in four games for the Aggies before a season-ending hand injury.
Weigman threw for 896 yards and eight touchdowns without an interception in five games as a freshman after Johnson went down.
Weigman will lead the Aggies as they try to bounce back from a season in which they went 5-7 for their worst finish since going 4-8 in 2008.
Fisher was asked what he expects to see from Weigman as his team's starter.
"Just keep playing great football with great decision-making and great accuracy with toughness and leadership and the ability to help other players on the field," he said.
Yormark not likely to get holiday invite
AUSTIN — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian figures Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark won't be sitting down to break bread with the Longhorns this season, Texas' last in the league.
Sarkisian was asked Monday at his weekly news conference about Yormark's recent comment telling Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire that his team "better take care of business" when the Red Raiders play Texas the day after Thanksgiving.
While Yormark said he'll be in Austin for the game, Sarkisian said not to expect an invitation to sit down for a Thanksgiving meal.
"You know, I got a letter from the commissioner about sportsmanship the day before that speech," Sarkisian said Monday. "So, I'm trying to figure out what are we promoting to our student-athletes and then to go say those type of things. So I'm not guessing that he's going to be having his Thanksgiving dinner with us the night before that game."
The No. 11 Longhorns open the season at home Saturday against Rice (2:30 p.m., TV: FOX).
Texas and No. 20 Oklahoma are going into their final Big 12 season before moving next year to the Southeastern Conference. When they announced two summers ago they were leaving, it was anticipated that they could remain through the 2024-25 academic year, coinciding with the league's current media rights deal. But things have worked out for them to go after this season, amid other changes.
There will be 14 teams in the Big 12 this season, with BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF coming in before Texas and Oklahoma switch leagues. The Big 12 will grow to 16 teams next year with the additions of current Pac-12 teams Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and No. 14 Utah.
"Candidly, we were able to get Texas and Oklahoma out a year early. That was a big deal for us, and I think all of you," Yormark told the Raider Club kickoff luncheon last week, drawing applause from Tech fans.
Former Rangers manager Pat Corrales dies at 82
ATLANTA — Pat Corrales, who managed the Texas Rangers, Cleveland Indians and Philadelphia Phillies before a long stint on the Atlanta Braves coaching staff under Hall of Fame skipper Bobby Cox, has died at age of 82.
The Los Angeles Dodgers said Corrales died of natural causes Sunday night at his home in the north Georgia mountains. He had served as a special assistant to the team's general manager since 2012.
Corrales was a backup catcher with four teams over a nine-year career in the majors, but he was more notable as MLB's first manager of Mexican-American descent when he took over the Rangers for the final game of 1978 season.
Corrales was fired by the Phillies in 1983, even though the team was tied for first place in the NL East. General manager Paul Owens replaced Corrales and guided the Phillies to the World Series, where they lost to the Baltimore Orioles in five games.
Corrales' managed the Rangers for two full seasons after his one-game interim stint, finishing with a record of 160-164 in Arlington.
He was hired as the Phillies manager in 1982, going 89-73 in his only full season with the team. Corrales was let go with Philadelphia at 43-42 the following year, but he wasn't out of work for long.
Finishing out the season as Cleveland's manager, he would guide the AL team then known as the Indians over five seasons. After a 102-loss campaign in 1985, Cleveland bounced back to an 84-78 mark the following year.
But Corrales was fired in 1987 with the Indians mired at 31-56. His overall mark in Cleveland was 280-355.
Corrales followed with a coaching stint in Atlanta, working on Cox's staff from 1990-2006. That tenure coincided with Atlanta's rise to MLB powerhouse, which included a record 14 straight division titles and a World Series championship in 1995.
"The Atlanta Braves mourn the passing of long time Atlanta Braves bench coach Pat Corrales," the team said in a statement posted on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. "Our thoughts are with his friends and family during this difficult time."
Corrales finished his career in the dugout as a coach with the Washington Nationals before taking the front-office job with the Dodgers. He also had coaching tenures with Texas and the New York Yankees.
Corrales was survived by his wife of 40 years, Donna Myers Corrales of Atlanta; daughters Rena Hammerness and Patricia Collins; and son Jason Corrales. Two other children, son Patrick Corrales and daughter Michele Pollitt, had died.
"I was fortunate to have worked with Pat for more than 30 years at three franchises, and he was instrumental in turning all three into championship organizations," said Stan Kasten, the Dodgers president and CEO who formerly worked in Washington and Atlanta.
"He loved mentoring young players and the number of players he influenced is too long to count," Kasten said in a statement. "Pat truly loved the game of baseball, and we will miss him."
A funeral service will be held Sept. 5 in Atlanta, with burial in Marble Hill, Georgia.
Cardinals release QB Colt McCoy
TEMPE, Ariz. — Less than two weeks before the start of the regular season, the Arizona Cardinals are searching for a starting quarterback to man the position while Kyler Murray continues his recovery from a knee injury.
The Cardinals released their expected starting quarterback Colt McCoy on Monday, throwing the position into flux as Week 1 approaches against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 10.
The most likely options are rookie Clayton Tune or the recently acquired Joshua Dobbs, who came to the Cardinals in a trade with the Cleveland Browns last week.
"Every spot is open competition," first-year Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said. "I think we've got a pretty good plan in place, but I want to see them both go through the next two weeks."
Veteran David Blough has also received considerable playing time during the preseason.
The 36-year-old McCoy had a 3-3 record in spot starts as Murray's backup over the past two seasons, and was expected to take the snaps this fall while Murray recovers from a torn ACL suffered last season. McCoy was 9 of 12 passing for 45 yards in limited time during two preseason games.
Gannon said there wasn't one performance that led to McCoy's release, just the realization over time that the team needed to move in a different direction.
"Colt's awesome, he's a true pro's pro," Gannon said. "You know they care, they put a lot of hard work and sacrifice into their craft. But ultimately, if you're honest with them, they appreciate that, and they know that we're going to do what we have to do for what's best for the team.
"But, yeah, these are tough days."
It's unclear how much of this season Murray will miss.