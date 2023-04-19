Years ago, weightlifting was thought to be reserved solely for bodybuilders and athletes. However, there has been significant research on the medical benefits of lifting weights. Everyone benefits from stronger bones and muscles. Weight training is a type of strength training that uses weights for resistance. This could be weight machines or free weights, like dumbbells or barbells, at home or a gym. It stresses and strengthens your muscles over time.
It doesn’t matter if you are 19 or 90, run marathons, or struggle to climb stairs; weight training can benefit everyone. It helps build muscle, strengthens bones, improves balance and prevents injuries. Often, it is helpful for people with many chronic health conditions. Overall, it helps people feel better physically and mentally.
Here are 5 key points to remember when considering beginning a new routine:
1. Warm up and pay attention to pain. Cold muscles are more prone to injury, so consider warming up with a brisk walk for five to 10 minutes and stretching to start each session. Proper weight training should reduce pain, not cause it.
2. Start light and increase weight slowly. Start with light to moderate weights in the first few sessions. Starting light can prevent muscle soreness and lessen the chance of injury then gradually increase the weight amount.
3. Lift slowly. Do not use momentum. Most injuries occur from swinging weights, improper technique or lifting too heavy. Take about two seconds to lift the weight and four or more to lower the weight. Training slower activates more muscle fibers in the targeted muscle, which will increase the benefits of strength training in the end.
4. Seek variety. A good weight training program should include at least eight to 12 different exercises targeting different areas of the body.
5. Breathe. Remember always to maintain your breathing while you lift. Breathe out through the hardest part of the exercise.
