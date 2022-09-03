Thursday

Overton 45, All Saints 6

Daingerfield 48, Tatum 35

Leverett's Chapel 43, Tyler HEAT 18

North Garland 43, Rowlett 20

Rockwall-Heath 68, Euless Trinity 38

Mesquite Horn 34, Arlington Bowie 21

Forney 34, Frisco Memorial 14

Friday

Tyler Legacy 29, Tyler 27, 4OTs

Mesquite 44, North Mesquite 32

Rockwall 51, Dallas Jesuit 23

Royse City 47, The Colony 20

Longview 48, Marshall 11

West Mesquite 51, Mesquite Poteet 21

Lancaster 21, Dallas South Oak Cliff 3

McKinney North 47, Justin Northwest 39

Lufkin 37, Nacogdoches 0

Lindale 40, Pine Tree 17

 
 

