Thursday
Overton 45, All Saints 6
Daingerfield 48, Tatum 35
Leverett's Chapel 43, Tyler HEAT 18
North Garland 43, Rowlett 20
Rockwall-Heath 68, Euless Trinity 38
Mesquite Horn 34, Arlington Bowie 21
Forney 34, Frisco Memorial 14
Friday
Tyler Legacy 29, Tyler 27, 4OTs
Mesquite 44, North Mesquite 32
Rockwall 51, Dallas Jesuit 23
Royse City 47, The Colony 20
Longview 48, Marshall 11
West Mesquite 51, Mesquite Poteet 21
Lancaster 21, Dallas South Oak Cliff 3
McKinney North 47, Justin Northwest 39
Lufkin 37, Nacogdoches 0
Lindale 40, Pine Tree 17