WEDNESDAY'S FORECAST

Widespread rain and freezing rain will continue in rounds through lunchtime. It would be best to avoid any travel this morning, but if you have to get out, drive carefully! If you can, avoid bridges and overpasses. These are likely glazed over by ice.

By the afternoon, our airmass will thaw out. This will turn rainfall into a liquid, effectively ending our winter weather threat. Only our western counties should worry about additional ice accumulations Thursday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s.

TONIGHT:

By tonight, anything falling in East Texas will be liquid and unable to freeze. This will help wash away any ice accumulations from earlier in the day. Widespread rain will continue across the region as we sleep. Temperatures are expected to hover between 33 and 35 degrees.

