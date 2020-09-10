Rangers 7, Angels 3
ARLINGTON (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa matched a career high with four hits, Nick Solak drove in a pair of runs and the Texas Rangers have won consecutive games for only the third time this season, beating the Los Angeles Angels 7-3 on Wednesday night.
The Rangers had lost six in row, and 18 of 21, before winning the series opener Tuesday. They also ended a stretch of seven consecutive series losses by taking the first two games in the three-game set.
John King (1-0), the third of seven Texas pitchers, gave up an unearned run over his two innings for his first major league win. The left-hander took over after Jesse Chavez retired the only two batters he faced after coming on with the bases loaded in the third after rookie starter Kyle Cody had issued three consecutive one-out walks.
Matt Thaiss homered for the Angels, a solo shot in the seventh. They had arrived in Texas with season-best, five-game winning streak.
Texas went ahead to stay on Solak's sacrifice fly that made it 3-2 in the fifth, and chased Angels starter Julio Teheran (0-3). That was part of a five-run inning that started with rookie Anderson Tejada's one-double before Eli White followed with his first major league hit, an RBI double in his 17th at-bat, to tie the game at 2.
Joey Gallo had an RBI single to greet reliever Hoby Milner, who didn't retire any of the four batters he faced. The bases were loaded when Milner walked Rougned Odor and then hit Ronald Guzman with a pitch.
Texas added a run in the sixth on a double steal, with Leody Taveras racing home when Kiner-Falefa stole second base.
Kiner-Falefa had a leadoff double in the fourth, and scored on Solak's single. Kiner-Falefa is hitting .447 (21 of 47) during a 12-game hitting streak, and his fourth career four-hit game raised his batting average 20 points to .322, and into the top five averages in the American League.
Athletics 3, Astros 2
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Ramón Laureano, suspended last month for charging the Houston dugout and triggering a bench-clearing brawl, hit an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning that lifted the AL West-leading Oakland Athletics over the Astros 3-2 Wednesday night.
Laureano yelled over and over as he celebrated yet another walkoff win by the A's. They increased their division lead to 5 1/2 games over second-place Houston.
Tommy La Stella hit a tying, two-run double in the seventh before Laureano came through against Ryan Pressly (1-2). Pressly allowed Sean Murphy's leadoff walk before hitting Tony Kemp in the foot as he pulled his bat back from a bunt attempt.
Laureano was suspended four games in August for his role in the benches-clearing fracas at the Coliseum, which began after he was hit by a pitch. Houston hitting coach Álex Cintrón received a 20-game suspension and a fine.
Jesús Luzardo pitched a career-best seven innings for the A's before Joakim Soria went 1-2-3 in the eighth. Liam Hendriks (3-0) got the win.
George Springer and Yuli Gurriel homered for Houston, which snapped a six-game losing streak with a win in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader.
Astros rookie Luis Garcia hung tough with Luzardo in a pitching matchup of prized rookies on an eerie Bay Area day during which the dark sky glowed orange from wildfire smoke that blocked the sun. Ash covered the green seats.
Shortstop Carlos Correa stole a likely run from the A's with his strong throw on Laureano's groundout in the sixth.