On the professional front, the Tampa Bay Lightning at Dallas Stars National Hockey League game was postponed.
rlington, TX – The start of the 2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown has been moved back one day to Saturday, February 20 due to the current weather conditions affecting Texas and the Southern United States, it was announced today.
The three-day season opening tournament at Globe Life Field, which features six of the NCAA's top-ranked baseball programs from the Big 12 and Southeastern Conferences, will now take place on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, February 20-22. The original schedule will be moved back one day with Friday's games taking place on Saturday, Saturday's games on Sunday, and Sunday's games on Monday.
Single day tickets for Friday will be honored for the three games on Monday, February 22. There is no change for fans holding tickets for Saturday and Sunday or for the three-day tournament passes.
There are single day tickets remaining for Sunday and Monday priced at $25 for adults and $15 for youth 13 and under All tickets for Saturday, February 20 have been sold. Tickets can be purchased at texasrangers.com/collegebaseballshowdown. All seating will be general admission. A single day ticket will be good for all three games on that day. Suite ticket packages are also available for Sunday and Monday.
"The decision to move the start of the State Farm College Baseball Showdown to Saturday was made in the interest of safety for the fans and the teams," said Sean Decker, Texas Rangers Executive Vice President, Sports & Entertainment. "Our thoughts are with all of those who are being affected by the current dangerous weather conditions. We are looking forward to safely hosting this premiere college baseball tournament this weekend."
2021 STATE FARM COLLEGE BASEBALL SHOWDOWN REVISED SCHEDULE
Saturday, February 20
11:00 a.m.—Mississippi State vs. Texas 3:00 p.m.—Mississippi vs. TCU
7:00 p.m.—Arkansas vs. Texas Tech
Sunday, February 21
11:00 a.m.—TCU vs. Mississippi State 3:00 p.m.—Texas Tech vs. Mississippi 7:00 p.m.—Texas vs. Arkansas
Monday, February 22
(Home Team Listed Second)
11:00 a.m.—Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech 2:30 p.m.—Mississippi vs. Texas
6:00 p.m.—Arkansas vs. TCU
All games of the 2021 State Farm College Showdown will be streamed live by FloSports, the exclusive broadcast partner for the tournament.