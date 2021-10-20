FILE — A Wing drone hovers before lowering a package to the ground by tether in Christiansburg Va., in this Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, file photo. Walgreens will start flying packages by drone to residents in a Texas city in partnership with Google’s drone-making affiliate Wing. The companies said Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, they will begin testing the service next week in the city of Frisco and neighboring town of Little Elm, two fast-growing communities north of Dallas where road traffic is “probably the biggest complaint we get,” said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney.(Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, File)