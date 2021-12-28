TACA 77, Houston Legacy 73
The shot clock may come to the high school game in the future, but it wasn't needed in Tuesday afternoon's game between Dallas TACA and Houston Legacy.
The two teams looked like a JUCO version as the TACA Storm won 77-73.
The TACA (Texas Alliance of Christian Athletes) Storm goes to 11-1, while the Titans fall to 7-6.
TACA finishes the Wagstaff Classic at 2-0. Houston Legacy (1-1) is scheduled to play Bullard at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Storm is scheduled to meet North Forney in the Dallas Thunder Tournament at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.
The game was tight throughout with Robert Jennings leading the Storm to the victory with 24 points, including connecting on 9 of 10 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter. He was 4 for 4 in the final minute.
Jennings, who had 14 rebounds and has committed to Texas Tech, missed his first free throw attempt in the final period and then hit nine straight.
Cole Franklin (11), Kalen White (10) and Dakaun King (10) were also in double figures scoring.
Others adding to the Storm's total were Bralyn Smith (9), CJ Luster (9), Davien Taylor (2), Razi Taylor (1) and Luke Oxford (1).
Luster had two 3-pointers with Smith and Franklin adding one each.
Franklin added six boards with White and Luster grabbing four rebounds apiece.
Fred Payne paced the Titans with 24 points, followed by Dionjahe Thomas with 22.
Also scoring for Houston Legacy, which is based in Spring, were Jevon Hill (9), Ma'Syn Howell (7), Jaret Valencia (4), Cortland Thomas (3), Jaden Gallien (2) and Kameron Burton (2).