The Lady Mustangs competed in pool play of the North Hopkins Invitational volleyball tournament. They defeated Yantis, 25-19, 25-12 and Trenton 25-23, 25-18. They lost to a very good Prairiland team 12-25, 16-25. The Lady Mustangs qualified for the gold bracket play on Saturday, with their first beginning at 4pm.

Outstanding players were:

Mary Fenter with 12 kills, 3 blocks, 31 digs and 4 aces.

Kaley McMillian with 8 kills, 22 digs, 30 assisted and 2 aces.

Chloe Laws with 8 kills, 1 block, 30 digs, 7 aces.

Alex Brown with 4 kills, 1 block. 51 digs and 5 aces.

Kayla Nobles with 7 kills and 6 digs.

The Lady Mustangs will host East Texas Home School on Friday with varsity only beginning at 4:30.

 
 

