All Saints 3, Bishop Gorman 0
The All Saints Lady Trojans scored a 3-0 win over Bishop Gorman on Tuesday in a TAPPS 4A District 2 volleyball match at Brookshire Gym.
It was Senior Night as All Saints honored Bella Boulter, Taylor Phillips, Caroline Twaddell and Kasey Wright.
Lady Trojan leaders were Kennedy Wood (16 kills, 5 digs), Boulter (15 assists, 6 digs), Kate Moore (9 kills, 9 digs) and Twaddell (13 assists, 4 aces, 8 digs).
All Saints is scheduled to visit Dallas Shelton on Thursday. The Lady Crusaders are slated to host Dallas Covenant on Thursday.
Dallas Christian 3, Brook Hill 0
MESQUITE — The Dallas Christian Lady Chargers scored a 3-0 win over the Brook Hill Lady Guard on Tuesday in a TAPPS 5A District 2 match.
Leading the Lady Guard were Belle Reed (11 kills, 2 blocks, 14 digs), Ella Hardee (2 kills, 1 ace, 12 digs), Molle McCurley (2 aces 10 assist, 13 digs) and Bethany Durrett (12 digs) and Caley Fitzgerald (13 digs).
Hawkins 3, Carlisle 0
HAWKINS — The Hawkins Lady Hawks, ranked No. 12 in the state, won their 20th consecutive volleyball match, a 3-0, win over Carlisle on Tuesday in a District 19-2A game.
Hawkins (33-4, 10-0) won 25-20, 25-11, 25-14.
Leading the Lady Hawks were: setters Jordan Warren (17 assists), Trinity Hawkins (14 assists, 4 digs), Makena Warren (9 kills, 7 aces, 3 digs), Lynli Dacus (7 kills, 5 digs, 4 assists), Tenley Conde (6 kills) and Taetum Smith (4 digs).
The JV Lady Hawks defeated Carlisle 2-1 (25-10, 21-25, 25-13).
Hawkins plays at Big Sandy on Friday. The match has a 4:30 p.m. varsity start.
Overton 3, King's Academy 0
OVERTON — The Overton Lady Mustangs notched their 25th win of the season with a non-district victory over Tyler King's Academy on Tuesday.
Overton (25-11) won 25-13, 25-18, 25-13.
Outstanding players for the Lady Mustangs were: Mary Fenter (11 kills, 9 digs, 1 ace), Kaley McMillian (3 kills, 7 digs, 17 assists, 3 aces), Chloe Laws (3 kills, 22 digs, 1 ace) and Makayla Gurley (15 digs, 3 aces).
The Lady Mustangs will host Union Grove on Friday in a District 19-2A match. It is varsity only with the game set to begin at 4:30 p.m.
Harmony 3, MPCH 0
HARMONY — The No. 13 Harmony Lady Eagles defeatd Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 3-0, on Tuesday in a District 13-3A volleyball match.
The Lady Eagles won 25-12, 25-11, 25-11.
Stat Leaders for Harmony (27-2, 7-1) were: Jenci Seahorn (12 kills, 8 digs, 4 aces), Lanie Trimble (11 assists, 5 aces, 3 kills, 2 digs), Lillie Jones (5 kills, 5 digs, 1 ace), Addie Young (8 digs, 3 aces), Rendi Seahorn (4 aces, 2 digs, 2 kills) and Grace Kalenak (3 digs).