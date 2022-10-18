Bullard traveled to Jacksonville for a district 18-4A match.

JACKSONVILLE — The Bullard Lady Panthers, ranked No. 14 in the state, defeated Jacksonville 3-0 on Tuesday in a Distrit 18-4A volleyball match.

The Lady Panthers improve to 31-8 overall and 8-0 in league play.

Bullard won 25-8 25-11 25-11.

Paige Whiteland had 15 kills

Campbell Clark had 5 kills and 3 blocks

Olivia Anderson had 4 kills and 7 digs

Libby had 5 digs and 3 digs

Taylor Clark had 21 assists and 8 digs

Bullard also won the subvarsity matches — 28-26, 25-20 (JV) and 25-10, 25-19 (Frosh).

Bullard is scheduled to host Hudson at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Jacksonville is slated to host Madisonville at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Brook Hill 3, Dallas Shelton 0

BULLARD — The Brook Hill Lady Guard swept Dallas Shelton a TAPPS 4A District 2 volleyball match on Tuesday.

The Lady Guard won 25-8, 25-6, 25-14.

Standouts for Brook Hill were: Ella Hardee (5 kills, 6 digs, 4 aces), Karmen Miller (4 kills), Gracie Dawson (3 kills, 2 digs, 2 aces), Cassidy Clark (18 assists, 4 aces, 2 digs, 1 kill) and Blair Brister (3 kills, 5 aces, 4 digs).

The Lady Guard is scheduled to travel to Mesquite on Thursday to take on Dallas Christian. The match has a 6 p.m. scheduled start. The two teams are slated to meet in Bullard at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

 
 

