MESQUITE — The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders scored a 3-0 win over Mesquite on Friday in a District 10-6A volleyball match.
The Lady Raiders won 25-10, 25-16, 25-16,
Leading Tyler Legacy were Ahava Young (11 kills, 2 aces), Adele McCown (9 digs) and Lexie Correa (4 aces, 14 assists).
Bullard 3, Palestine 0
PALESTINE — The Bullard Lady Panthers opened District 18-4A volleyball play with a 3-0 win over the Palestine LadyCats on Friday.
Bullard won 25-8, 25-17, 25-12.
Leaders for the Lady Panthers were Paige Whiteland (13 kills, 3 digs), Campbell Clark (11 kills, 5 blocks), Taylor Clark (24 kills, 5 digs), Olivia Anderson (11 digs), Riley Roberts (7 digs), Libby Luscombe (6 digs) and Callie Bailey (24 digs, 2 aces).
Bullard's JV (25-16, 25-19) and Frosh (25-7, 25-14) won matches.
Bullard (25-8, 1-0) travels to Rusk for a 6:30 p.m. match on Tuesday.