Overton 3, Shelbyville 2
NACOGDOCHES — The Overton Lady Mustangs are bi-district champions.
Overton scored a 3-2 win over Shelbyville on Monday in a Class 3A
The Lady Mustangs outlasted the Shelbyville Lady Dragons to be the Bi-District Champions. 25-9, 25-20, 10-25, 21-25, 15-10.
Outstanding players were:
Mary Fenter with 17 kills, 1 block, 17 digs, 2 assists and 5 aces.
Kaley McMillian with 3 kills, 2 blocks, 21 digs, 28 assists and 4 aces.
Kayla Nobles with 13 kills, 1 block and 3 digs.
Chloe Laws with 6 kills, 25 digs.
Makayla Gurley with 1 kill, 27 digs, 1 assist and 4 aces.
Alex Brown with 4 kills, 20 digs, 1 assist and 1 ace.
Avery Smith with 24 digs.