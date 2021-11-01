Overton 3, Shelbyville 2

NACOGDOCHES — The Overton Lady Mustangs are bi-district champions.

Overton scored a 3-2 win over Shelbyville on Monday in a Class 3A 

The Lady Mustangs outlasted the Shelbyville Lady Dragons to be the Bi-District Champions. 25-9, 25-20, 10-25, 21-25, 15-10.

Outstanding players were:

Mary Fenter with 17 kills, 1 block, 17 digs, 2 assists and 5 aces.

Kaley McMillian with 3 kills, 2 blocks, 21 digs, 28 assists and 4 aces.

Kayla Nobles with 13 kills, 1 block and 3 digs.

Chloe Laws with 6 kills, 25 digs.

Makayla Gurley with 1 kill, 27 digs, 1 assist and 4 aces.

Alex Brown with 4 kills, 20 digs, 1 assist and 1 ace.

Avery Smith with 24 digs.

 
 

