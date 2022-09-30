Here are the scores for tonight's games at Whitehouse vs. Tyler high:

9 WHS won 25-16, 25-14

JV WHS won 25-8, 25-12

Varsity WHS won 28-26, 25-15, 25-17

Some standouts for varsity include: Megan Cooley with 4 aces, 7 kills and 10 digs, Kylan Wedell with 8 kills, Madyson Nunez with 6 kills, Camden Bizot with 14 assists and Ashley Rhame with 9 assists, Gabie Patterson led in digs with 17.

We are now 5-2 in district and 23-10 overall. We just finished up our first round of district and are standing in 3rd place. Will start our second round Tuesday at Texas High. JV/9 will play at 5:00 and varsity will follow at 6:00.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.