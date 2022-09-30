Here are the scores for tonight's games at Whitehouse vs. Tyler high:
9 WHS won 25-16, 25-14
JV WHS won 25-8, 25-12
Varsity WHS won 28-26, 25-15, 25-17
Some standouts for varsity include: Megan Cooley with 4 aces, 7 kills and 10 digs, Kylan Wedell with 8 kills, Madyson Nunez with 6 kills, Camden Bizot with 14 assists and Ashley Rhame with 9 assists, Gabie Patterson led in digs with 17.
We are now 5-2 in district and 23-10 overall. We just finished up our first round of district and are standing in 3rd place. Will start our second round Tuesday at Texas High. JV/9 will play at 5:00 and varsity will follow at 6:00.