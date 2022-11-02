LUFKIN — The Whitehouse LadyCats earned a 3-0 bi-district win over Humble Kingwood Park on Tuesday at Lufkin High School's gymnasium.
The LadyCats scored a 25-16, 26-24, 25-23.
Whitehouse rallied in both Game 2 and 3.
With Gabie Patterson the service line, the LadyCats rallied from a 21-12 deficit to tie Game 3 at 21-21. After a big kill from Madyson Nunez to return the serving to WH, Mariah Gooden was able to finish the match with two consecutive aces.
LadyCats Coach Britney Nordin added, "It was a big team effort tonight."
Some standouts for Whitehouse were: Megan Cooley (8 kills, 15 digs), Kylan Wedell (7 kills), Nunez (7 kills), Gooden (3 aces), Kassidy Meyer (2 blocks), Camden Bizot had (14 assists), Ashley Rhame (13 assists) and Patterson (15 digs).
Whitehouse, the third-place team from District 15-5A, improves to 30-12 and advances to meet Lucas Lovejoy in area play on Thursday or Friday. Lovejoy, the District 13-5A champion, defeated Crandall in bi-district.
The Lady Panthers, the runner-up in District 16-5A, end their season at 15-29.
In other East Texas 5A matches, Lufkin defeated Longview 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-20) and Texas High won over Huntsville 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-15).
Lufkin will play McKinney North in area, while Texas will take on Forney.
Spring Hill 3, Palestine 0
Spring Hill faced an early volleyball challenge in Tuesday night’s Class 4A Region III bi-district playoff match at Tyler High School’s gymnasium, but ultimately pushed past Palestine in a 25-22, 25-14, 25-12 sweep.
The Lady Panthers didn’t have a perfect performance against the 13-22 Lady Wildcats, but still improved their season record to 31-8, and advanced to play Hardin-Jefferson (3-1 winner over Vidor) in the area round.
In other East Texas 4A Region III matches, Gilmer defeated Rusk 3-0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-20); and Bullard defeated Henderson 3-0 (25-14, 25-20, 25-17).
In 4A Region II, Canton defeated Paris 3-0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-15); Texarkana Pleasant Grove defeated Lindale 3-2 (16-25, 25-19, 17-25, 25-14, 15-13); and Brownsboro defeated Paris North Lamar 3-1 (25-13, 13-25, 25-18, 26-24).
White Oak 3, Elysian Fields 0
ELYSIAN FIELDS — The White Oak Ladynecks opened the playoffs with a 25-10, 25-15, 25-13 Class 3A bi-district win over Elysian Fields.
Emma Hill handed out 30 assists to go along with four digs, four aces and four kills for White Oak. Anna Iske chipped in with 11 kills, two receptions and seven digs, Calee Carter eight kills and seven digs, Addison Clinkscales 12 points, five aces, two kills and four receptions, Mallory McKinney eight points, seven receptions, two aces and 14 digs, Emma Nix four kills and six digs, Addison McClanahan eight kills and three digs and Karsyn Edwards seven receptions and 10 digs.
Kerrigan Love had five kills and Ava Henigan and Madision Owens added two apiece for Elysian Fields. Gracey Struwe and Henigan had seven digs apiece, Love had two blocks, Kyleigh Griffin two aces and Allison O'Brien 12 assists.
White Oak will take on Mount Vernon in the area round of the playoffs.
Tatum 3, New Diana 0
LONGVIEW — The Tatum Lady Eagles opened the playoffs with a 25-10, 25-12, 25-19 sweep of New Diana in a Class 3A bi-district match at Longview's Lobo Coliseum.
Abby Sorenson finished with 26 assists, five digs and two aces for Tatum. Kerrigan Biggs had four blocks and Kaylei Stroud two. Kaylei Stroud had seven digs, Karly Stroud 13, Kaysen Foster seven and Kamdyn Scott nine. Karly Stroud, Foster and Scott all had two aces. Scott led with 10 kills. Biggs had eight, Foster five, Aundrea Bradley four and Kaylei Stroud three.
Taryn Reece had 14 assists and six digs in the loss for New Diana. Chloe Green finished with 10 kills and five digs, Jolie Ballard nine digs, Ava Smith two digs, Sophie Oubre one kill, Gaby Martinez four kills and four digs and Peyton Abernathy three blocks.
Sabine 3, Waskom 0
MARSHALL — Cale Brown hammered down 24 kills, Riley Lux dished out 41 assists and Caitlyn Stewart led the defense with 14 digs as the Sabine Lady Cardinals opened the Class 3A playoffs with a 25-19, 25-22, 25-12 sweep of Waskom.
Brown added two blocks and nine digs for Sabine. Lux had eight digs and two aces, Ella Roberts nine kills, five digs and two blocks, Peyton Childress five kills and six digs, Kathryn Dalby four kills and three digs, Emily McBride two kills and two digs and Kamryn Mann five digs.
Harmony 3, Hooks 1
MOUNT PLEASANT — The Harmony Lady Eagles scored a 3-1 win over the Hooks Lady Hornets on Tuesday in a Class 3A bi-district match.
Harmony won 25-20, 25-23, 25-27, 25-17.
Stat Leaders for Harmony were: Rendi Seahorn (20 kills, 9 blocks, 9 digs); Lanie Trimble (6 kills, 14 assists, 5 digs); Lillie Jones (3 kills, 6 blocks, 9 digs); Gabby Hector (12 assists, 10 digs); Addie Young (11 digs); Isabel Morris (6 digs); and Trista Tittle (3 kills, 7 digs).
Overton 3, Timpson 0
RUSK — Kayla Nobles had 10 kills, Ne'kila Weir dished out 19 assists and the Overton Lady Mustangs notched a 25-23, 25-15, 25-12 Class 2A bi-district win over Timpson to open the playoffs.
Nobles added three digs and four aces, Weir three blocks and five digs, Brylie Smith eight kills and 10 digs and Ja'Miya O'Neal six kills, three blocks and four digs.
San Augustine 3, Carlisle 2
NACOGDOCHES — The San Augustine Lady Wolves rallied for an 18-25, 25-12, 25-21, 18-25, 19-17 win over the Carlisle Lady Indians in a Class 2A bi-district playoff action on Monday.
Karolyne Estrada had 26 assists and three aces in the loss for Carlisle. Emily Rocha finished with 19 digs, Joana Canchola nine digs and three aces, Miranda Diaz two blocks, Makayla Holcomb seven digs, two kills and three aces, Lexi Ibarra eight kills and seven blocks, Kyra Holcomb 11 digs, 10 kills, eight blocks and four aces, Kasey Hart four digs, four assists, nine kills and four aces, Ally Effner three digs, 12 kills and four aces and Marisol Hernandez one dig.
Hawkins 3, Garrison 1
The Hawkins Lady Hawks opened the 2A playoffs with an 18-25, 25-18, 25-20, 27-25 bi-district victory over Garrison on Tuesday.
Hawkins setters, Jordyn Warren and Trinity Hawkins both had 21 assists apiece. Warren also added 13 kills, 16 digs, and two aces. Hawkins contributed with 12 digs, six aces, and three kills. Laney Wilson added 11 digs and 10 kills. Carmen Turner added 11 kills and two digs. Alaya Scoggins put down 11 kills and picked up two digs. Skylar Murray added five digs, three digs, and three kills. Defensively, Taetum Smith led the way with 18 digs. Smith also added four service aces.
Hawkins will now play Simms James Bowie in area.