Both teams were refusing to lose on Tuesday night in the volleyball opener between host Tyler and visitor Kilgore.

The Lady Lions and Lady Bulldogs battled to the end before Tyler scored a 3-2 win at the THS Gymnasium.

Tyler won 25-18, 23-25, 25-14, 21-25, 17-15.

arsity

THS over Kilgore

25-18; 23-25; 25-14; 21-25; 17-15

Tajia Hambrick- 13 kills; 3 blocks; 13 assists

Kristen Williams- 26 digs; 3 aces

Maniya Simpson- 3 aces; 10 kills; 7 blocks; 6 digs

Zaniah Johnson- 10 kills; 5 blocks

Amaya Moon- 2 aces; 7 kills; 18 digs

Maliyah Jones- 26 assists; 12 digs

JV

Kilgore over THS

13-25; 25-15; 20-25

Freshmen

25-20; 23-25; 12-15

Kilgore won the JV match, 2-1 (25-13, 15-25, 25-20). The Lady Bulldogs also won the freshmen match, 2-1 (20-25, 25-23, 15-12).

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.