Both teams were refusing to lose on Tuesday night in the volleyball opener between host Tyler and visitor Kilgore.
The Lady Lions and Lady Bulldogs battled to the end before Tyler scored a 3-2 win at the THS Gymnasium.
Tyler won 25-18, 23-25, 25-14, 21-25, 17-15.
arsity
THS over Kilgore
25-18; 23-25; 25-14; 21-25; 17-15
Tajia Hambrick- 13 kills; 3 blocks; 13 assists
Kristen Williams- 26 digs; 3 aces
Maniya Simpson- 3 aces; 10 kills; 7 blocks; 6 digs
Zaniah Johnson- 10 kills; 5 blocks
Amaya Moon- 2 aces; 7 kills; 18 digs
Maliyah Jones- 26 assists; 12 digs
JV
Kilgore over THS
13-25; 25-15; 20-25
Freshmen
25-20; 23-25; 12-15
Kilgore won the JV match, 2-1 (25-13, 15-25, 25-20). The Lady Bulldogs also won the freshmen match, 2-1 (20-25, 25-23, 15-12).