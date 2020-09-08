Mineola 3, Athens 0
MINEOLA — The Class 3A No. 9 Mineola Lady Jackets stayed unbeaten by sweeping Athens on Tuesday in non-district volleyball match.
Mineola (8-0) downed Athens 25-21, 25-23, 26-24.
Lady Jacket leaders were: Brittany Pickle (10 kills, 18 digs); Valeria Garcia (6 kills, 4 aces, 1 block); Tahjae Black (5 kills, 4 digs); Mylee Fischer (3 blocks, 5 digs); Alyssa Lankford (12 assists, 5 digs); and Madison Bloodworth (9 assists, 4 digs).
Mineola won the JV match 2-1 and Athens won the freshmen match 2-0.
Mineola is scheduled to host Mabank at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Quitman 3, Brownsboro 2
QUITMAN — The Quitman Lady Bulldogs rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Brownsboro Bearettes on Tuesday in a volleyball match.
Quitman (5-6) won 13-25, 25-17, 20-25, 27-25, 15-10.
Leaders for Quitman were junior Ava Burroughs (19 kills, 9 digs, 22 assists, 3 aces, 2 blocks); junior Carley Spears (5 kills, 6 digs, 18 assists, 3 aces); junior Brooklyn Marcee (6 kills, 11 digs) and senior Lindsey Hornaday (7 kills, 11 digs, 2 aces).
Brownsboro won the JV match 2-0 (25-11, 25-15), while Quitman claimed the frosh match 2-0 (25-17, 25-14).
Quitman plays host to Wills Point on Sept. 15 with the freshmen starting things off at 4:30 p.m.
Gladewater 3, Ore City 0
GLADEWATER — The Gladewater Lady Bears opened District 15-3A play with a 25-21, 25-21, 25-11 sweep of Ore City.
Ore City was led in the loss by Ryleigh Larkins with 11 assists and six points. Abby Ervin had six digs and two aces, Brooklynn Richardson seven digs and tw oaces, Jacee Burks four kills and two blocks, Jailyn Cook four kills and Tori Cummins seven service points.
Elysian Fields 3, Troup 0
ELYSIAN FIELDS — Camryn Chandler handed out 20 assists and came up with 10 digs, leading the Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets to a 25-15, 25-11, 25-14 sweep of Troup in the District 19-2A opener for both teams.
Tucker Ellis had 10 digs, 10 kills and two blocks for Elysian Fields. Christen Smith recorded 10 kills and 14 digs, Mary Frances Ellis five kills and seven digs, Morgan Shaw 10 assists and seven digs, Bryanne Beavers three kills and two blocks, Heather Auvil nine digs and Savannah Wray four digs and two aces.
Big Sandy 3, Carlisle 0
BIG SANDY — Brylie Arnold ripped 14 kills, Calle Minter handed out 18 assists and Big Sandy opened District 19-2A league play with a 25-19, 25-15, 25-9 sweep of Carlisle.
Arnold, who was 8 for 8 on her serve, also added two blocks for Big Sandy. Minter had two kills and was 11 for 11 at the line. Chyler Ponder chipped in with five kills, nine digs, three assists and two aces, Gracie Jenison five kills, seven digs and three aces, Allie McCartney six aces and five digs and Breaunna Derrick seven digs. Ponder was also perfect (6 for 6) from the service stripe.
Kilgore 3, Van 1
VAN — The Kilgore Lady Bulldogs, paced by Miah Thomas' 23 kills and 41 assists from Ashton Vallery, closed out non-district play with a 25-18, 14-25, 25-20, 25-23 win over Van.
Thomas also had three blocks for Kilgore. Alexis T. Anderson and Skye Cotton added nine kills and two blocks apiece, and Aviana McIntyre chipped in with six kills and two aces.
Kilgore hosts Spring Hill on Friday.
Pleasant Grove 3, Carthage 0
CARTHAGE — The Carthage Lady Bulldogs dropped a 25-17, 25-17, 25-12 decision to Texarkana Pleasant Grove on Tuesday.
Sadie Smith finished with 17 assists and two digs in the loss for Carthage. Mara Hodges added seven digs, Ja'kyra Roberts three kills and two blocks, Faith Kruebbe three kills and six digs, Makhai Lewis three kills, three blocks and four digs and Kaliyah Timmons six kills and three blocks.
New Diana 3, Tyler HEAT 0
DIANA — Julia Loeza recorded a 10-dig, 18-assist double-double, and the New Diana Lady Eagles swept past Tyler HEAT, 25-23, 25-9, 25-14 on Tuesday.
Taylor Garrett had 12 kills for the Lady Eagles. Asia Newsome recorded two digs, Allie Oney six digs and three aces, LiAnn James three digs, Sophie Oubre three kills, Haley Manns two digs, Kylee Begs six digs and three aces and Tori Ward 11 digs and five kills.
Beckville 3, Gilmer 0
BECKVILLE — The No. 2 ranked (2A) Beckville Ladycats swept past 4A Gilmer on Tuesday, earning a 25-15, 28-26, 25-19 win.
Allison Baker had 18 assists, Sophie Elliott 11 assists, Kinsley Rivers 10 kills and Amber Harris 12 digs for Beckville (13-1). Elliott also had eight digs, Lindsey Baker nine kills and two digs, Rivers seven digs, Avery Morris 10 digs, three blocks, three assists and three kills, M.J. Weatherford a kill, a dig and a block, Kaylee Fletcher two digs, Allison Baker nine digs and five kills and Harris three aces and three kills.
Beckville will take on 5A Longview and 6A Tyler Legacy in a tri-match next Tuesday in Longview.
Tatum 3, Rusk 1
RUSK — Abby Sorenson dished out 32 assists, Kaylei Stroud and Kayla ones combined for 28 kills and the Tatum Lady Eagles rallied for a 13-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-18 win over Rusk.
Sorenson had six digs, Stroud 16 kills, three blocks, 14 digs and three aces and Jones 12 kills and two blocks as Tatum moved to 10-4 on the year. Paisley Williams recorded five digs, Summer Dancy-Vasquez three assists and 13 digs, Janiya Kindle two kills, Kensi Greenwood seven digs, Kerrigan Biggs three kills and two blocks and Macy Brown 11 kills, three blocks and 10 digs.
Fruitvale 3, Union Grove 1
FRUITVALE — The Union Grove Lady Lions dropped a 25-20, 11-25, 25-14, 25-23 decision to Fruitvale in non-district play.
Carleigh Judd racked up 15 kills, 10 digs and five blocks in the loss for Union Grove. Avery Brooks had 10 kills and 10 digs, Sydney Chamberlain 26 digs and Makenna Littlejohn 34 assists and five aces.
The Lady Lions begin district play on Friday against Leverett's Chapel.