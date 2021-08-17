Hawkins 3, Tyler HEAT 0
HAWKINS — The Hawkins Lady Hawks scored a 3-0 win over the Tyler HEAT on Tuesday in a volleyball match.
The Lady Hawks won 25-9, 25-14, 25-16.
Leaders for Hawkins were Makena Warren (10 kills, 3 aces, 3 digs, 2 blocks), Tenley Conde (7 kills), Lynli Dacus (5 aces), Jordyn Warren (14 assists) and Trinity Hawkins (11 assists).
The JV Lady Hawks defeated Tyler HEAT 25-19 and 25-17.
Hawkins will play in the West Rusk Tournament this weekend in New London.
West Rusk 3, Overton 0
NEW LONDON — The West Rusk Lady Raiders scored a 3-0 win over the Overton Lady Mustangs on Tuesday in a volleyball match.
The Lady Raiders won 25-19, 29-27, 25-16 as the Lady Mustangs go to 6-3.
Outstanding players for Overton were: Mary Fenter (14 kills, 1 block, 27 digs, 1 ace); Kaley McMillian (2 kills, 18 digs, 19 assists); Alex Brown (3 kills, 30 digs, 2 assists, 1 ace); Chloe Laws (3 kills, 28 digs) and Avery Smith (1 kill, 22 digs).
On Monday, Trinity School of Texas edged the Overton Lady Mustangs 3-2 in Longview.
The Titans won 15-25, 25-11, 25-21, 14-25, 15-9.
Outstanding players for Overton (6-2) were Fenter (19 kills, 1 block, 26 digs, 1 ace); McMillian (2 kills, 15 digs, 29 assists, 7 aces); Kayla Nobles (7 kills, 2 digs); Laws (5 kills, 32 digs, 1 assist, 3 aces); Brown (5 kills, 32 digs, 1 assist, 4 aces); Makayla Gurley (1 kill, 21 digs, 2 aces); and Smith (1 kill, 25 digs).
The Lady Mustangs will travel to Sulphur Springs North Hopkins Tournament on Thursday to begin pool play with the first game slated for 9 a.m.
Gladewater 3, Leverett's Chapel 0
GLADEWATER — The Lady Bears of Gladewater scored a 3-0 win over the Leverett's Chapel Lady Lions on Tuesday.
The Lady Bears won 25-12, 25-17, 25-21.
Leading Gladewater were Kiyah Bell (4 assists, 8 service points), Alexis Boyd (3 kills, 3 blocks), Lexi Hart (3 kills), Gracie George (5 service points) and Kiyonna Parker (5 service points).
Brook Hill 3, All Saints 0
The Brook Hill Lady Guard scored a 3-0 win over All Saints on Tuesday at Brookshire Gym in Tyler.
The Lady Guard won 25-23, 25-12, 25-22.
Standouts for the Lady Trojans were Bella Boulter (8 digs, 10 assists), Kate Moore (5 kills, 5 digs, 1 ace) and Olivia Goedeke (8 digs).